Myles Kennedy Details Relationship With Singing Guns N’ Roses Songs

Before Myles Kennedy had several records with Slash and the Conspirators, they often performed the guitarist's other most popular songs — which happened to be Guns N' Roses. The frontman recently detailed his relationship with singing those particular songs, and whether he misses it.

“I don’t know if I miss it, but I certainly enjoy singing those tracks because they are some of my favorite songs ever," Kennedy explained to Metal Hammer. "As a singer, you always want to perform things that are composed well, so without a doubt those are amazing songs."

"As a composer, I love getting to perform our own songs, and considering we’ve been doing it for a decade at this point, we’ve built up enough of a catalogue to have plenty to choose from so that’s pretty awesome."

Slash and Kennedy's working relationship started when the Alter Bridge singer provided vocals for two songs on the guitarist's 2010 self-titled solo album, "Back From Cali" and "Starlight." The duo have now released three full albums together with the Conspirators behind them — 2012's Apocalyptic Love, 2014's World on Fire and 2018's Living the Dream.

By the time World on Fire came out, the group still performed several GN'R hits during their sets, typically "Nightrain," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City," "Rocket Queen" and "You Could Be Mine" [via Setlist.fm]. Another honorable mention is Velvet Revolver's "Slither."

"Nightrain" typically still makes its way into each show, but their most recent setlists consist mostly of their own songs.

"Because of the legacy Guns N’ Roses have, if you were to pull out a good GN’R track early on, the place would erupt," Kennedy continued. "It still happens because they’re iconic songs, but what’s been fascinating is that we started to realize on the last album cycle, especially with our songs that have been in the musical psyche now for years, that they were starting to garner similar reactions."

"So the big singles from previous records that people have heard plenty, like 'Anastasia' and 'You’re A Lie,' the hallmark songs, we noticed were starting to hold their own," the rocker continued. "I think that’s a very important realization for all of us how what we’ve built over the years has been worthwhile. It’s been a great ride!”

Kennedy's ride continues some time this year with his sophomore solo album, which the musician confirmed is just about finished. After that, another album with Slash and the Conspirators will be on the horizon. The guy just never stops!