Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson has released a new tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March.

It's called "Amigo Amiga," after nicknames that Wilson and Hawkins had for each other, the Heart rocker explained in an interview on Monday (Sept. 26).

Many tributes and condolences for the Foos drummer emerged after his death. Earlier this month, Foo Fighters hosted a star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London. A second Hawkins tribute show occurs in Los Angeles this week (Sept. 27).

Hear "Amigo Amiga" near the bottom of this post.

Wilson said she started writing her Hawkins tribute song the same night the musician died. The exact cause of his death is still unknown after Hawkins was found dead in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25, before the Foos were to play Festival Estereo Picnic. A preliminary toxicology report emerged a day later.

Wilson told Consequence, "I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon too soon' which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling.'"

Heart's Nancy Wilson in Foo Fighters T-shirt Nancy Wilson (Photo by Julia Bywater)

She added, "It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock 'n' roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It's a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all."

Wilson worked with Hawkins on Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' 2019 song "Don't Look at Me That Way." Hawkins discussed it with Loudwire that year. Hawkins is featured on the song "Party at the Angel Ballroom" on Wilson's 2021 solo album, You and Me.

Nancy Wilson, "Amigo Amiga" (Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song)