Nancy Wilson Reveals the Reason Heart Didn’t Tour Last Year

Sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson each have their own thing going on, and the former is currently focused on her band, which she calls Nancy Wilson's Heart. The rocker has revealed the reason that the duo didn't tour as Heart last year, and it doesn't have anything to do with COVID-19.

For the project, Wilson is joined by vocalist Kimberly Nichole, guitarist Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller, keyboardist Dan Walker and drummer Ben Smith. As noted in an interview she did with 102.3 WBAB, her sister Ann also has a lineup of her own.

"Heart had a big offer on the table last year for a bigger tour, but Ann wasn't interested in going out with my lineup of guys that we were out with before. She has a new lineup of guys that she wanted me to join up with. And I sort of, I don't really know them and don't have loyalty yet for anybody like that," Wilson admitted.

As a result, she decided to continue on with Nichole as her singer, and teased that the Heart songs they play together will be heard in "a whole different way than ever expected," adding that comparing Nichole's voice to her sister's is comparing apples to oranges.

"So I figure that's a way to let them know that it's not just Nancy Wilson of Heart doing whatever, but it's Nancy Wilson's Heart where you're gonna hear more Heart stuff."

The last time Heart played a show together, according to Setlist.fm, was Oct. 13, 2019. Of course, the pandemic hit just a few short months later, but now many bands are heading out on the road again.

On the other hand, Ann Wilson, whose upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss will be out April 29, will embark on a tour with her own crew of musicians starting May 4. See the full tour route here.