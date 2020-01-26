Napalm Death Music Used In Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Adidas Commercial

When thinking of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Napalm Death aren't the first band that comes to mind. However, the veteran metallers have ties to Kobe's earliest commercial exploits as their song "Suffer the Children" was used in Kobe's first commercial back when he was a NBA rookie in 1995.

Earache Records pointed out the association Sunday (Jan. 26) with the passing of Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As you can see in the clip below, a young Kobe is dealing with a rare rainy day in Southern California while talking about how he planned to defeat his fellow players in a pickup game. Have a look below.

In a 2010 piece explaining how the association came about, it was revealed that the band's management had given permission. However, when Earache reached out about compensation, Adidas instead decided to hire musicians to recreate the music for the spot rather than using the band's music in order to avoid paying the copyright.

Bryant was one of the most talented players in NBA history and is bound to be a first ballot NBA Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible. Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. See more reaction to the death of Kobe Bryant here.

Kobe Bryant Adidas Commercial