Neck Deep Announce Late Fall North American Tour
New album. Check. New song. Check. All that's left to do for Neck Deep is to announce a North American tour, and they're taking care of that today with a late fall trek scheduled to support their All Distortions Are Intentional album.
The band will kick things off Nov. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, traveling westward first before circling back to cover the rest of the country and dip into Canada as well. The tour will come to an end at New York's Terminal 5 on Dec. 12.
Neck Deep announced their All Distortions Are Intentional album last week, revealing that the set will be a conceptual album following the story of a loner named Jett. “It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” explains singer Ben Barlow of the idea behind the narrative. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.” The album is set for a July 24 street date via Hopeless Records and you can check out the lead single and video "Lowlife" here.
Tickets for Neck Deep's tour will go on sale this Friday (March 13) at 10AM local time, but you can register for a fan pre-sale and receive a code at this location.
Neck Deep 2020 North American Tour
Nov. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Nov. 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 10 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
Nov. 11 – Austin, Texas @Emos
Nov. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Nov. 17 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Nov. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Nov. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Nov. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Nov. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak
Nov. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Nov. 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Dec. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Dec. 2 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Dec. 4 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live
Dec. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Franklin Music Hall
Dec. 6 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Dec. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Dec. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
