Neck Deep Announce Late Fall North American Tour

New album. Check. New song. Check. All that's left to do for Neck Deep is to announce a North American tour, and they're taking care of that today with a late fall trek scheduled to support their All Distortions Are Intentional album.

The band will kick things off Nov. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, traveling westward first before circling back to cover the rest of the country and dip into Canada as well. The tour will come to an end at New York's Terminal 5 on Dec. 12.

Neck Deep announced their All Distortions Are Intentional album last week, revealing that the set will be a conceptual album following the story of a loner named Jett. “It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” explains singer Ben Barlow of the idea behind the narrative. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.” The album is set for a July 24 street date via Hopeless Records and you can check out the lead single and video "Lowlife" here.

Tickets for Neck Deep's tour will go on sale this Friday (March 13) at 10AM local time, but you can register for a fan pre-sale and receive a code at this location.

Neck Deep 2020 North American Tour

Nov. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Nov. 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 10 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

Nov. 11 – Austin, Texas @Emos

Nov. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Nov. 17 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Nov. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Nov. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak

Nov. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Dec. 1 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 2 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Dec. 4 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live

Dec. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Franklin Music Hall

Dec. 6 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Dec. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Dec. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5