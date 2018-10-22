New Bring Me the Horizon Song Was Supposed to Be for Limp Bizkit

Appearing on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter, Sykes revealed that the track evolved out of failed writing sessions for Limp Bizkit's next record.

"Last year, me and Jordan [Fish] went and worked with Fred Durst on a Limp Bizkit album. It just didn’t work out, to be honest. He just didn’t show up most of the time," recalled the vocalist. "Lovely guy, but I don’t think he was ready to make an album. I think he was pushed into it a bit, like, his managers and people said ‘These are the guys you want to work with.’ So we gave him all these ideas and I mean it was just bad from day one, to be honest."

Sykes stated that the origins of "Wonderful Life" came from those sessions, explaining, “It’s one of them things, looking back, where it wasn’t meant to be. One good thing came out of it: me and Jordan wrote this riff and I one day decided the tempo and key matched almost perfectly with the song. So we de-Bizkit‘d it a bit, and it ended up sounding pretty sick.”

While we continue to wait for a new Limp Bizkit album, Sykes, Fish and the rest of Bring Me the Horizon have powered through the writing and recording of their next release. The Amo album is set for a Jan. 11 street date.

