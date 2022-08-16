New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert shared with fans of the pop-punk band on Monday (Aug. 15) that he'd been diagnosed with cancer again and would undergo surgery the following day.

A pheochromocytoma tumor was discovered in his spine, the rocker explained. It's the same kind of cancer he faced last year when he underwent surgery for a tumor affecting his adrenal gland and liver. Earlier this year, Gilbert said he was "cancer free."

A pheochromocytoma is a rare type of tumor that can originate in the adrenal system. Gilbert, a founding New Found Glory member and former vocalist for metalcore act Shai Hulud, said on Monday that "tiny nodules" were also discovered in his lungs.

The musician recently experienced "really intense bad back pain on tour," he wrote on social media alongside photos from the hospital. "I flew home early for an MRI. Unfortunately we found a new Pheochromocytoma tumor in the 12th vertebrae of my spine pinching on my nerve bad. I'll be headed into surgery tomorrow to get almost all of it out then hit what's left with some fancy radiation." (See Gilbert's full post below.)

He continued, "Scary stuff but it's all about the little wins. … If I didn't go on tour and inflame my tumor, I wouldn't have known early enough it was there! Then my band's love and support got me home to get scanned. Knowing me, if pain is making me not play a show, it's bad. We also discovered I have some very tiny nodules on my lungs but my amazing team feel very confident that it's manageable and at an early stage compared to where I was last time."

Gilbert added, "My vitals and heart are great this time. Moving forward with today's amazing technology, I can be on a lifelong treatment that just keeps it all at bay. Like living with an illness but it's not life-threatening. I no longer have to guess if it will return and can just relax. … Hoping to be home recovering Friday or Saturday!"

He concluded, "For everyone out there struggling with intense health issues and disease. I'm right there with you. Do your best to make the most of it and try not to waste too much time on fear. … Much love to everyone out there! Can't wait to be back out. See you soon!"

Loudwire wishes Gilbert all the best in his treatment and recovery.