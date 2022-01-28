New Found Glory Guitarist Chad Gilbert Reports He’s ‘Cancer Free’

Shortly before the end of 2021, it was revealed that New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called pheochromocytoma. But as the calendar turns to 2022, there's good news for the musician as he reports that he's now "cancer free."

Gilbert had previously posted that he had undergone successful surgery to remove a tumor in December, but not before the musician's wife had saved his life after she found him unresponsive in bed.

"I’d been waking up drenched in sweat the last few days and we thought I was sick," revealed Gilbert upon announcing his diagnosis in December. "Not being able to wake me, she called 911 and performed CPR and mouth to mouth. Apparently I was doing something called 'agonal breathing' and was minutes from death. I woke up with seven paramedics surrounding my bed. I was so confused. My blood sugar somehow dropped to 20 and if my wife hadn’t found me, I would’ve fallen into a coma or died."

After meeting with a doctor, Gilbert was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer called pheochromocytoma, which he described as "a tumor that grows on your adrenal gland and messes up all of your hormones."

Having undergone surgery to remove the tumor, Gilbert reveals in his latest posting, "Half a liver, a gallbladder, & one adrenal gland later, I am officially cancer free. All my tests and scans came back clear!"

The guitarist shared the good news along with photos from his hospital stay and recovery in an Instagram post below.

Half a liver, a gallbladder, & one adrenal gland later, I am officially cancer free. All my tests and scans came back clear! I know there’s the chance of it coming back later but I feel so good knowing what was in me is gone and if it ever does come back, we will see it from it’s beginning. Let’s not even worry about that though. I’m so lucky to still be here and so blessed that I had a super team that fixed me. My endocrinologist, surgeon, & oncologist teaming up and taking down my Pheochromocytoma more swiftly & efficiently than the Avengers could defeat Thanos in Infinity War. Love them and am forever grateful. And once again the biggest I love you and thank you to my wife for being tough, brave, and for saving me. Getting me through all of this and staying by my side while at the same time taking care of our baby girl Lily at home.

All my ICU nurse family who I lived with for 2 weeks, who had to check me every hour to keep me safe. Thank you thank you!!! All you fans out there writing me the nicest messages when you all found out what happened. You already do enough as fans but that was awesome and kept me feeling loved. I am forever changed by this experience. 2022 is gonna be awesome!!! Will be rocking in your faces soon enough. God bless !

Congrats to New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert and his family and we look forward to seeing him rocking again soon.