New Found Glory Release New Track: Listen
New Found Glory have released a new song from their forthcoming album Forever and Ever x Infinity titled, "Greatest Of All Time."
The track's release follows a leak of the full record on Apple Music last evening (Feb 9). Based on the leak, the album is composed of 15 songs and will be released May 29 via Hopeless Records. Forever and Ever x Infinity will mark the 10th studio album for the band.
Aside from updating their bios, New Found Glory have yet to announce the details of the album or share the new track on their social media. However, the leak has since been taken down on Apple Music.
You can check out the tracklist for Forever and Ever x Infinity below.
Forever and Ever x Infinity Tracklist:
1. Shook by Your Shaved Head
2. Greatest of All Time
3. Double Chin for the Win
4. Nothing to Say
5. Stay Awhile
6. Himalaya
7. Same Side Sitters
8. Like I Never Existed
9. More and More
10. Do You want to Settle Down?
11. The Way You Deserve
12. Trophy
13. Scarier than Jason Vorhees at a Campfire
14. Birthday Song but Not Really
15. Slipping Away
Additionally, you can check out the lyrics and listen to the first officially-released song, "Greatest Of All Time" below.
New Found Glory "Greatest Of All Time" Lyrics
I called you last night
When you were asleep
Or did you let it ring avoiding me
You said you needed time to think
As this you process what it means
So I wrote it down instead
All the things that night
I would have said
I drew sticks figures
Of you and I on a hillside
I drew sticks of you and me
Don't you agree
We would make the best team
Better than the 96 Bulls ever were
Jordan, Rodman and Pippen
We wouldn't have known what had hit them
I heard my door bell ring
And it's you outside
With tears in your eyes
For your late night drive
I know you're scared
And so am I
But I think that this time
We're worth the try
And I went running it down instead
All the things that night
I couldn't say are true
I drew sticks figures
Of you and I on a hillside
I drew sticks of you and me
Don't you agree
We would make the best team
Better than the 96 Bulls ever were
Jordan, Rodman and Pippen
We wouldn't have known what had hit them
Jordan, Rodman and Pippen
We wouldn't have known what had hit them
I think we are what we've been waiting for
I think we are what we've been waiting for
I think we are what we've been waiting for
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
I think we are what we've been waiting for
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
I drew sticks figures
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
Of you and I on a hillside
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
I drew sticks of you and me
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
Don't you agree
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
I drew sticks figures
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
Of you and I on a hillside
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
I drew sticks of you and me
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
Don't you agree
(I think we are what we've been waiting for)
We would make the best team
Better than the 96 Bulls ever were
Jordan, Rodman and Pippen
We wouldn't have known what had hit them