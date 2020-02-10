New Found Glory have released a new song from their forthcoming album Forever and Ever x Infinity titled, "Greatest Of All Time."

The track's release follows a leak of the full record on Apple Music last evening (Feb 9). Based on the leak, the album is composed of 15 songs and will be released May 29 via Hopeless Records. Forever and Ever x Infinity will mark the 10th studio album for the band.

Aside from updating their bios, New Found Glory have yet to announce the details of the album or share the new track on their social media. However, the leak has since been taken down on Apple Music.

You can check out the tracklist for Forever and Ever x Infinity below.

Forever and Ever x Infinity Tracklist:

1. Shook by Your Shaved Head

2. Greatest of All Time

3. Double Chin for the Win

4. Nothing to Say

5. Stay Awhile

6. Himalaya

7. Same Side Sitters

8. Like I Never Existed

9. More and More

10. Do You want to Settle Down?

11. The Way You Deserve

12. Trophy

13. Scarier than Jason Vorhees at a Campfire

14. Birthday Song but Not Really

15. Slipping Away

Additionally, you can check out the lyrics and listen to the first officially-released song, "Greatest Of All Time" below.

New Found Glory "Greatest Of All Time" Lyrics



I called you last night

When you were asleep

Or did you let it ring avoiding me

You said you needed time to think

As this you process what it means

So I wrote it down instead

All the things that night

I would have said

I drew sticks figures

Of you and I on a hillside

I drew sticks of you and me

Don't you agree

We would make the best team

Better than the 96 Bulls ever were

Jordan, Rodman and Pippen

We wouldn't have known what had hit them

I heard my door bell ring

And it's you outside

With tears in your eyes

For your late night drive

I know you're scared

And so am I

But I think that this time

We're worth the try

And I went running it down instead

All the things that night

I couldn't say are true

I drew sticks figures

Of you and I on a hillside

I drew sticks of you and me

Don't you agree

We would make the best team

Better than the 96 Bulls ever were

Jordan, Rodman and Pippen

We wouldn't have known what had hit them

Jordan, Rodman and Pippen

We wouldn't have known what had hit them

I think we are what we've been waiting for

I think we are what we've been waiting for

I think we are what we've been waiting for

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

I think we are what we've been waiting for

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

I drew sticks figures

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

Of you and I on a hillside

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

I drew sticks of you and me

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

Don't you agree

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

I drew sticks figures

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

Of you and I on a hillside

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

I drew sticks of you and me

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

Don't you agree

(I think we are what we've been waiting for)

We would make the best team

Better than the 96 Bulls ever were

Jordan, Rodman and Pippen

We wouldn't have known what had hit them

