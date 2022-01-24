A New ‘Guitar Hero’ Video Game Could Be Coming

A new Guitar Hero video game has not been released since 2015, but that could potentially change following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the popular video game company that owned a number of leading gaming franchises and titles.

Activision Blizzard made headlines in recent years for a number of reasons, which ranged from issues with workplace culture to gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuits. Amid the controversy, tech giant Microsoft, which also owns the Xbox line of video game consoles, acquired the company for a whopping $68.7 billion last week and Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, seems intent on rejuvenating some iconic titles within the Activision Blizzard catalog.

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let’s go! King’s Quest, Guitar Hero… I should know this but I think they got HeXen," Spencer told The Washington Post in a new interview, expressing enthusiasm for the intellectual properties formerly held by Activision Blizzard.

Spencer didn't comment any further on Guitar Hero, which originally launched in 2005 and hasn't issued a new title since Guitar Hero Live in 2015. Upon its release, the game was a smash hit and it allowed users to play along to iconic songs, many of which were by rock and metal bands, using five color-coded fretboard buttons and a "strum bar" in place of a guitar pick. Solo buttons were added to the guitar controller on later installments of the franchise.

While the game doesn't closely mimic actual guitar playing, it still generated tons of excitement over guitar-based music and helped dozens of bands capture the attention of a young generation. And it could do it all over again sooner than later.