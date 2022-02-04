NHC Drop Pink Floyd + Level 42 Covers as Part of New ‘Intakes and Outtakes’ EP

So far, the supergroup NHC have been releasing their music in pairs, dropping four new tracks over the last portion of 2021. But the trio of Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney are kicking off 2022 with a full-fledged EP, complete with two covers and two original tracks.

The covers are of Level 42's '80s hit "Something About You," a track that pushes the bass a little more to the forefront, and Pink Floyd's "Fearless" from the band's 1971 album, Meddle. Singer/drummer Taylor Hawkins states, “If you can’t see the connection between what we do, what Pink Floyd does, and what Level 42 did well then you’re just not getting it. We had tons of fun as usual creating these little gems."

"Something About You" hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming Level 42's biggest hit stateside. It was featured on their World Machine album. "Fearless," meanwhile, was paired up as the b-side of the more successful "One of These Days" off Pink Floyd's Meddle album.

The two new songs on the collection are "One and the Same" and "I Could Be Someone Else." "One and the Same" starts off more restrained, but evolves into a propulsive, driving rocker. "I Could Be Someone Else," which is being presented with a lyric video as seen below, is a more introspective piece of music.

Speaking about the EP, Dave Navarro says, “I’m really proud of this collection of songs as they really showcase the range that we like to explore collectively.”

Chaney added, “This is a great batch of songs that covers an amalgamation of our combined styles and influences.”

The four songs are part of NHC's debut EP, Intakes and Outtakes, which arrives today and can be picked up at this location. Get a taste of all four songs in the players provided below.

NHC, Intakes and Outtakes EP Artwork + Track Listing

“One and the Same”

“I Could Be Someone Else”

“Something About You”

“Fearless”

