In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction.

Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out last Friday (Nov. 18). One of the songs that was released prior to the album, "High Time," is an uplifting country-rock track about smoking weed and road tripping around the U.S., so it's safe to say that the members of Nickelback are fans of the plant.

A few weeks ago, Bruce Dickinson got really upset during an Iron Maiden concert and actually called out the fans in attendance who were smoking marijuana. He said that the smoke bothered him and bassist Steve Harris, and asked that people have a "tiny bit of respect" and smoke outside of the venue instead.

Well, that isn't going to be the case at a Nickelback show. Speaking with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Kroeger pointed out a couple of reasons why artists shouldn't be mad at their fans for smoking at their concerts.

"No, I usually say, 'Blow it this way,'" the singer said laughing. "You can see, if I'm walking across the stage and I've got the microphone, I turn around and go, 'Whoa, something smells really good right around here!' I mean yeah, that's what rock concerts are supposed to be. You're supposed to get a little bit of that."

"Well not only that, we've shot off so much pyro, and the chemicals I've inhaled from that... Oof. That's far worse than somebody exhaling a little bit of pot smoke toward me, that's not a big deal," he continued. "It's only gonna make the show better!"

