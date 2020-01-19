Nickelback may take some time this year to pay homage to their All the Right Reasons album, which turns 15 in 2020. The band's website now has a countdown that clocks out at 12N ET / 9AM PT this Tuesday (Jan. 21).

In addition, there's a video on the band's website that appears to be teasing something related to the album, featuring a blonde female pulling a vintage black vehicle out of storage and taking it for a spin. The video is captioned with the "Photograph" lyrics, "We said someday we'd find out how it feels / To sing to more than just the steering wheel."

Have a look at the website here and check out the teaser below.

A clue that this might be leading to a tour also surfaced late last week with Syracuse venue St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview posting an image of the same vehicle with lyrics from the song "Animals."

All the Right Reasons was Nickelback's fifth studio album. It arrived on Oct. 5, 2005, with "Photograph" serving as the lead single. The song was a Mainstream Rock No. 1, while it also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2.

The band went deep in terms of singles, with "Animals," "Savin' Me," "Far Away," "Rockstar," "If Everyone Cared" and "Side of a Bullet" keeping them on the airwaves around the world for over a year and a half. The album hit No. 1 and has received a Diamond certification (over 10 million units/sales).

Nickelback Teaser