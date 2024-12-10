Tributes from rock and metal legends have poured in, celebrating Nicko McBrain's incredible 42-year career in Iron Maiden.

The 72-year-old drummer announced over the weekend that his final show with the band would be that very night at the conclusion of The Future Past tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With less than 24 hours of warning that Iron Maiden would be undergoing a lineup change for the first time since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith returned to the band in 1999, fans and McBrain's peers were shocked. And while the news is emotional for us all, it's recognized that the legendary drummer has more than earned his right to retire from touring.

McBrain also endured a health setback in 2023, having experienced a stroke. Remarkably, he was back onstage with Iron Maiden, embarking on the first leg of the aforementioned tour less than half a year later. With this run, which was largely a hybrid focus on 1986's Somewhere in Time and Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, completed, McBrain's story as a touring drummer ends on a triumphant, heroic note.

As noted by his peers who celebrate his successful four-decade-plus run as Iron Maiden's drummer, McBrain is beloved for more than just his skills. He has always projected an outwardly fun personality with an irresistible smile and hearty laugh. Whatever Nicko was doing, he was always having a good time.

Rush's Geddy Lee calls the drummer "one of the warmest and friendliest dudes I have ever had the sincere pleasure to spend a bit of time with."

Supporting that notion is Anthrax's Scott Ian, who shared video clips of his young son Revel playing on McBrain's warmup drum kit backstage at Iron Maiden shows. "Nicko made sure everyone backstage knew that that was Revel's warmup kit as well," he says, noting their friendship goes back to 1986.

"Thank you for always believing in Rev, for teaching him, and for making him feel like he belongs in a throne like yours," comments Ian's wife and Motor Sister bandmate Pearl Aday, "He is where he is today because of love and generosity from friends like you. Total gratitude to you always."

Maiden's own Adrian Smith, meanwhile, shared a touching video reel that might find you reaching for a tissue or two.

See more tributes from Nicko's friends and peers below.

