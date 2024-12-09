Here are five things you need to know about Simon Dawson, Iron Maiden's new drummer.

Over the weekend, the metal legends shocked the world with the sudden news that Nicko McBrain would be playing his final show with the band, ending his 42-year tenure. While he promised he'll still be busy with a few other things, it quite literally is the end of the road for the drummer as Maiden's The Future Past tour came to a close in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday (Dec. 7).

At 72 years old, McBrain ends a fantastic and celebrated career, officially stepping down from touring duties.

Just hours after the drummer left the Iron Maiden stage one final time, Iron Maiden welcomed Simon Dawson to the group. He's expected to make his live debut next year as the band embarks on a 50th anniversary tour, exclusively playing material from their first album through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

READ MORE: Watch Nicko McBrain Play His Last Iron Maiden Show

What all fans have learned throughout the years is that Iron Maiden always operate with a calculated plan. Obviously, McBrain's retirement from the road was no secret to the band, but it was kept quiet until the final show. Fortunately, we don't have to wait and wonder who could possibly fill such a significant role.

Dawson's most immediate connection to Iron Maiden is being Steve Harris' bandmate in the side band British Lion. An established chemistry for a band with such a legendary rhythm section is critical, especially when staring down a setlist lined with classics and, presumably, deep cuts from Maiden's most widely celebrated era.

So, who is Simon Dawson? What other bands has he been in?

Let's dive into a few things you need to know about the drummer below.

He's British!

For that brief day Iron Maiden fans were left in limbo, wondering who the new drummer will be, a respectable crop of names emerged as fans discussed the mystery with each other online.

While Mike Portnoy and Aquiles Priester were two popular suggestions (and each could have capably executed the job), it was doubtful that Maiden were going to recruit someone who isn't British. It's simply a huge part of the band's character and makeup (even if Harris' former and current techs, who double as Maiden's live keyboardist, aren't British).

Portnoy, who has plenty of experience juggling multiple bands, just returned to Dream Theater. The prog metal legends finished the first leg of their 40th anniversary tour and have a new album arriving next year, so a full commitment to Maiden never felt likely.

Priester, meanwhile, has a connection to Iron Maiden, having played with Paul Di'Anno in the late '90s and early 2000s. His 2000s tenure in Brazilian power metal group Angra would have ensured that fans in Brazil would have gone absolutely bonkers — more bonkers than they usually do for Iron Maiden.

Dawson, being a native Brit, however, gave him an edge others can never possess.

Bruce Dickinson Karl Walter, Getty Images loading...

His NWOBHM Credentials Go Way Back

The New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) was a tagline applied to the burgeoning U.K. scene, preceded by the likes of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Motorhead. It referred to the traditional heavy metal style that was popularized throughout the '80s, with Iron Maiden being the biggest of the bunch.

Other NWOBHM standouts included Venom, Angel Witch, Witchfinder General, Tokyo Blade, Jaguar, Grim Reaper, Cloven Hoof and White Spirit (which featured future Maiden guitarist Janick Gers.)

Lesser known are Deep Switch, who formed in 1984 and self-released their lone record, Nine Inches of God, in 1986.

It's a fine album that's a bit more rhythmic-minded than the typical dueling guitar nature of NWOBHM with quirky lyrics that often delve into the absurd and sexually blasphemous (see the title track).

The members of Deep Switch all utilized stage names (Reverend Nice being our personal favorite) and Dawson recorded under the moniker Simon De Montford.

Can He Groove? Oh Yes, He Can!

One big question fans have about Dawson is if he can replicate Nicko's sense of swing and groove. It's this quality, coupled with 'Arry's signature galloping style and finger-brushed chord strikes that provide Iron Maiden with their sense of urgency and uncorked energy, especially live.

In the '90s, Dawson was a member of thrash/groove metal band Dearly Beheaded. The music was very well aligned with the dominant metal sound of the time, which was led by Pantera.

In the live footage below, you can check out Dawson's chops, which border on extreme metal at times. The performance has us convinced that he could probably play "Where Eagles Dare" in double time!

He Was Actually in a Big Pop-Rock Band for 20 Years

Whether you know the name of the band that wrote it or not, we're willing to bet you've heard "Your Love" at least 10 times throughout your life. You know the chorus — "I just wanna use your love toniiii-iiight / I don't wanna lose your love toniii-iiight."

No, Dawson didn't play on that all-time hit by British power-pop group The Outfield, but he was their drummer for 20 years, first joining in 1989. He replaced Alan Jackman after the band had released three records, the first of which has been certified double platinum in the U.S. thanks to the aforementioned massive radio hit.

Dawson made his debut on 1990's Diamond Days and played on all four of The Outfield's '90s albums.

It's a wild path to Iron Maiden with The Outfield as one of the avenues, but it showcases Dawson as a true professional and a drummer who can play a multitude of styles exceptionally well.

He's Played With Steve Harris For More Than a Decade

As mentioned earlier, Simon Dawson is the drummer in British Lion, a hard rock band founded by Steve Harris. He played on a trio of songs on the group's self-titled 2012 debut, fully contributing to British Lion's sophomore effort, The Burning (2020).

British Lion have performed live every year since 2013, meaning that Dawson and Harris have spent a lot of time playing together onstage and in rehearsals. That chemistry cannot be understated, especially in the absence of 42 years of locked in with one another as Harris and McBrain were.

Iron Maiden's live reputation is everything and, if it were to take years for a new chemistry to develop between one of metal's most influential bassists and his new drummer, the delivery could run the risk of missing the mark.

Truly, Dawson has every appearance of being the appropriate fit for Iron Maiden and continuing the legacy Nicko leaves behind, as well as the late, great Clive Burr.

Welcome, Simon Dawson!