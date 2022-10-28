Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Offers Update After Breast Cancer Surgery

Earlier this week, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen revealed that she was set to undergo surgery after recently being diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, having the cancerous tumor removed, Jansen has checked in via social media with an update.

"The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises," says the singer. "I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon. It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted."

The vocalist continued, "I want to use this opportunity to thank the medical staff that took care of me. All done with so much care, empathy, and professionalism! I felt completely safe in your capable hands! You all are troopers, and not just in the hospital I went to, but worldwide. Thank you!!"

In announcing her diagnosis and pending surgery earlier this week, Jansen told fans, "My prognosis is very good!!! It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to have not spread. I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully."

She also used her initial posting to stress to her fans and social media followers the importance of Mammogram checkups and testing, revealing that she did not have an inkling that anything was wrong until she went for her checkup.

"Had I not gone there, the tumor would have gone undetected," the singer said at the time. "In a year from now this could have grown much bigger. The thought of that makes me share this story with you. A Mammogram is lifesaving! It's uncomfortable and you might think that you won't have something in your breasts anyway, but GO! And for the men reading this: remind your wife, girlfriend, mother, sister to go and get checked."

To learn more about risk and prevention, programs and services, research and to get screening info, you can visit the American Cancer Society here or the European Breast Cancer Coalition here.