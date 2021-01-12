Nightwish Bassist Marco Hietala Leaves Band After 20 Years

Nightwish bassist Marco Hietala, who originally joined the symphonic metal group in 2001, has announced his resignation from the band. He also insisted he is leaving behind his public life, while the group revealed they hope to tour with a session bass player before reconfiguring their permanent lineup.

With six Nightwish studio albums to his name, the first being 2002's Century Child, Hietala expressed a desire to move on from writing and performing music. He expressed his disenfranchisement with the music industry, which has endured another major shift in recent years with the rise of digital streaming platforms.

It appears the joy of making music and being in a band is now gone in the wake of artists being financially exploited within the music industry.

"This past year forced me to stay home and think. And I found myself very disillusioned about these and a lot of things. I found out that I am in need of that validation. For me to write, sing and play, I need to find some new reasons and inspirations," he said, in part.

Chronic depression was cited as well, "It's dangerous for me and the people around me, if I continue. Some of the thoughts a while back were dark," the bassist added, reassuring fans he is doing okay and surrounded by a loving family.

Hietala's full statement, which appeared on the Nightwish Facebook page (in addition to a response from the band as well), can be seen below.

Dear people. I am leaving Nightwish and my public life. For a quite a few years now I haven’t been able to feel validated by this life. We have streaming company big guns demanding 9/5 work from artists of inspiration while unfairly sharing the profits. Even among the artists. We’re the banana republic of the music industry. Biggest tour promoters squeeze percentages even from our own merchandise while paying dividends to Middle East. Apparently some theocrasies can take the money from the music that would get you beheaded or jailed there without appearing as hypocrites. Just a couple of examples here. This past year forced me to stay home and think. And I found myself very disillusioned about these and a lot of things. I found out that I am in need of that validation. For me to write, sing and play, I need to find some new reasons and inspirations. ”My Walden” so to speak. And it’s even in my book that I’m a chronic depressive. It’s dangerous for me and the people around me, if I continue. Some of the thoughts a while back were dark. Don’t worry, I’m fine. I have my two sons, a wife, the rest of the family, friends, a dog and lots of love. And I don’t think that I’ll be gone for good. Conspiracy is the word of the day. For the people who like them I need to say that my 55th birthday is now on 14th of Jan and I’ve certainly done my time for now. Blaming for instance Tuomas is an insult to both him and my free thinking. This is a very sad thing to all of us too. Have a care please. But of course now we’ll know, if some go there on purpose. There are a couple of things agreed on that I will do on 2021. Otherwise I kindly and with respect ask the media, bands, artists projects etc. to not ask me for anything within the next year. I have some reinventing to do. I hope to tell you about it on 2022. It’s not a promise though. I am so sorry about this. Marko Hietala P.S. Tony Iommi is an exception to the 'no contact whatsoever.' Childhood hero takes a precedence.

Nightwish, who are prepared to return to the road this year in support of last year's Human. :||: Nature. album, issued a response to Hietala (seen below), noting they will perform with a session bassist who will be revealed at a later date.

Marko`s resignation has left us with some difficult decisions and choices to be made. After much thought and consideration, we have, in mutual understanding, decided to perform the upcoming Human. :II: Nature. world tour as planned, but with a session bass player. The live line-up will be announced at a later date. We respect Marko`s decision and wish him all the very best. We will not comment any further. Nightwish

Hietala's departure comes not long after the exit of his rhythmic partner, drummer Jukka Nevalainen, who left Nightwish in 2019 after spending 22 years in the band. He was replaced by Kai Hahto (Wintersun, ex-Swallow the Sun, ex-Rotten Sound).