Nightwish have parted ways with Floor Jansen, who joined the Finnish symphonic metal group in 2013 and appeared on three albums. Both sides have released statements on the lineup change as well.

The split has been described as a "mutual agreement," with Jansen looking forward to the early 2027 release of her new solo album Hytress while Nightwish will begin work on a new record while presumably searching for the band's fourth singer.

Statement From Nightwish

In a social media post, the Finnish band, which was formed in 1996 and has released a total of 10 studio albums, explained that this move is "necessary and important to us and our future ambitions" while wishing Jansen well with her own musical future.

The full statement reads:

After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways. This decision is necessary and important to us and our future ambitions. Thus, we will now pursue those goals in our own separate ways. We wish each other nothing but the very best on our respective artistic journeys. For you, dear listener, and indeed for us, this marks the end of a truly great voyage. Nightwish will continue. We will move forward and enter the studio in 2027 to record a new album. As we celebrate 30 years of Nightwish, we couldn't be more excited about our music and our future. —Nightwish

Statement From Floor Jansen

Jansen, through her own social media accounts, thanked Nightwish fans for more than a decade of their support, turning her attention toward her solo ambitions for 2027.

The singer said, in full:

Endings create new beginnings, and even though it was a hard decision to make, I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me. I invite you to follow along on this path, as you were with me in all the great years before. Thank you for your support through the rollercoasters of life. My solo career will now get all of my attention and gives my new upcoming album Hytress (out 2027) and the tour all space to grow. Hope to meet you on the road again in a near and happy future. With love and respect,

Floor

Floor Jansen's History in Nightwish + Other Ventures

Floor Jansen joined Nightwish in 2013 as the replacement for singer Anette Olzon, who was at the vocal helm for a pair of records after the departure of original singer Tarja Turunen.

During her tenure, Jansen contributed to three studio albums — Endless Forms Most Beautiful (2015), Human :||: Nature (2020) and Yesterwynde (2024).

The Dutch singer was previously a member of the Netherlands-based symphonic metal group After Forever from 1997 through 2009 and sang on five albums. Her first solo LP, Paragon, was released in 2023 and Hytress, the successor, will be released on Jan. 15.

Below, see Nightwish in our list of The Best Album by 11 Symphonic Metal Bands.

The Best Album by 11 Symphonic Metal Bands Here are the best albums by 11 symphonic metal bands! Gallery Credit: Jillian Drachman

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