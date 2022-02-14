Empty Streets Release Moody Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Closer’

Dark rock act Empty Streets just released a sparse but sultry version of Nine Inch Nails' intrepid sexual anthem "Closer." Empty Streets is the music vehicle of adult film actor Aaron "Small Hands" Thompson.

The NIN cover, released just in time for Valentine's Day, features contributions from goth synth artist Ophelia. The song serves as the lead single for Empty Streets' forthcoming remix EP Age of Excess, out Feb. 28 from Cleopatra Records.

Thompson says, "I have always been fascinated with remixes and reimagining songs through a different lens. This was a fun way to collaborate."

He continues, "I've always been a massive fan of this song. But I felt it was so perfect that I dare not touch it unless I could reimagine it myself in a way that was completely different than the original, while still paying homage to it. I think we accomplished that."

Thompson adds, "'Closer' was recorded from my home studio in Los Angeles with the collaborative help of Ophelia, and mixed and mastered by Grendel. The idea to do this song originally came about because a fan on my OnlyFans requested me to cover the song for her, and it was so much fun that I decided to record and release my version!"

Ophelia says, "Working with Aaron always feels familiar, and I've been lucky enough to work with him on new music. This version of 'Closer' is emotional, dark, and it's a paramount example of Empty Streets' sound."

Age of Excess includes remixes from a variety of electronic artists including Aesthetic Perfection, Lost Outrider, Ese' & Zain and more. Follow Empty Streets on Instagram and YouTube.

Empty Streets feat. Ophelia, "Closer" (Nine Inch Nails Cover)