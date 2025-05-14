Nine Inch Nails Announce Inaugural Composer-Centric Future Ruins Festival

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be back on the concert stage this fall, heading up the inaugural, composer-centric Future Ruins festival.

The band began teasing a Future Ruins website on social media on Tuesday (May 13) which led to a sign-up page for additional information that would be forthcoming. But the telling part of their social media was the use of "festival" in naming the Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube platforms.

Recent years have seen Nine Inch Nails band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross spending more time in the film and TV scoring world and it appears as though they decided the time was right to shine a spotlight on some of their peers.

What Is the Future Ruins Festival?

In a social media posting Wednesday announcing the event, it's revealed that the Future Ruins festival will bring some of the most influential composers of our time to the concert stage. "Some of the most powerful music of our time has never been heard live—until now," notes the teaser.

The festival website states, "Future Ruins is a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage.

Set across three stages at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins is designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before. Every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment. Each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience. Ranging from electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances, fans have the chance to experience live debuts from composers who rarely appear onstage.

This one-time line up is not just a music festival — it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles."

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

Led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails and film scoring fame, the festival will include sets featuring music from Danny Elfman, Cristobal Tapia De Veer, Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Goblin, Hildur Guonadottir, Howard Shore, Isobel Waller-Bridge, John Carptener, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, Robert Aki Aubrey Lowe, Tamar-Kali, Terence Blanchard and Volker Bertelmann (aka Hauschka).

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 21 at 12PM PT. Both general admission and VIP packages are offered. Visit the Future Ruins festival website for ticketing details.

