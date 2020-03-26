Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Free ‘Ghosts V-VI’ Albums

Nine Inch Nails surprise-released Ghosts V-VI early Thursday (March 26), and the new albums from the Trent Reznor-led outfit are available as a free download from the band's website. The dual-pronged affair is the latest in the group's instrumental journey that started with Ghost I-IV in 2008.

The two albums ostensibly represent light and dark, with guidelines from the group indicating that Ghosts V: Together is for "when things seem like it might all be okay," while Ghosts VI: Locusts exists as the opposite. See the cover art and track list down toward the bottom of this post.

"As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we've found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair," Nine Inch Nails further relayed in a statement accompanying the effort. "This situation has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection."

The message continued, "Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane."

The albums will be available on streaming services in less than 24 hours. Ghosts I-IV's "34 Ghosts IV" produced the musical backing that rapper Lil Nas X used in his 2018 crossover hit "Old Town Road." From 2016 to 2018, Nine Inch Nails released three related platters, Not the Actual Events, Add Violence and Bad Witch. Late last year, Reznor and his NIN cohort Atticus Ross issued a pair of fresh film scores.

Download Ghosts V-VI here.

Nine Inch Nails, Ghosts V-VI Album Artwork

Nin.com

Nine Inch Nails, Ghosts V-VI Track Listing

NIN.com

Ghosts V: Together

1. "Letting Go While Holding On"

2. "Together"

3. "Out in the Open"

4. "With Faith"

5. "Apart"

6. "Your Touch"

7. "Hope We Can Again"

8. "Still Right Here"

Ghosts VI: Locusts

1. "The Cursed Clock"

2. "Around Every Corner"

3. "The Worriment Waltz"

4. "Run Like Hell"

5. "When It Happens (Don't Mind Me)"

6. "Another Crashed Car"

7. "Temp Fix"

8. "Trust Fades"

9. "A Really Bad Night"

10. "Your New Normal"

11. "Just Breathe"

12. "Right Behind You"

13. "Turn This Off Please"

14. "So Tired"

15. "Almost Dawn"