Nine Inch Nails Reveal Spring + Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails' 2021 tour plans did not come to fruition, but the band will be back on stages in 2022.

In fact, the group has just announced a brief run of spring tour dates, with a larger fall itinerary to follow. The spring run appears to be centered around the band's appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on April 30, with dates booked in Raleigh, North Carolina and Franklin, Tennessee bookending the festival week.

As for the fall, the band will get back underway with a two-night stand Sept. 2-3 at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. More dates are booked through the month of September, winding down Sept. 24 at Cleveland's Blossom Music Center. While support acts have not been named for either of the tours, it was revealed that Ministry and Nitzer Ebb would open that final Cleveland date.

While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have primarily been tied up with their scoring work in recent years and they did take time out to produce Halsey's latest album, Reznor did tease a likely recording return for Nine Inch Nails last year right after their Oscar win for the Soul original score.

"What we've tried to do ... is break it up where we do some rock music and come back and do some film work. We've just done three pretty big [scores] with Watchmen, Mank and Soul in a row," stated Reznor in a post-Oscar interview. "We should be on tour but Covid has prevented that and we are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as probably tomorrow."

Tickets for Nine Inch Nails spring and fall shows will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 11) at 10AM local time. Check their website for ticketing info.

Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates

April 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

April 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

Sept. 9 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sept. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater

Sept. 16-18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Primavera Sound

Sept. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center (with Ministry + Nitzer Ebb)

