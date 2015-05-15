On May 17, Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor will turn 50 years old. Hard to believe, isn't it? In those 50 years, however, Reznor has achieved more than most individual musicians, whether it be bringing industrial music into the mainstream, embarking on business ventures or composing Academy Award winning film scores.

In this clip, Loudwire Nights host Full Metal Jackie sits down with a myriad of musicians from many different genres to celebrate the life and work of Trent Reznor. She even managed to grab fellow industrial legend Al Jourgensen of Ministry to speak about Reznor, who once jobbed as a roadie for Jourgensen's Revolting Cocks project.

Corey Taylor speaks of his "huge" Nine Inch Nails fandom in our compilation, calling Nine Inch Nails' Broken EP "one of the best albums ever recorded." You'll also see Slash rave about Pretty Hate Machine, which was an album the guitar god listened to everyday for a span of months. As a master of taste, Slash also pays Reznor a huge compliment by pointing out the tremendous amount of soul injected into the man's music.

Happy 50th Birthday, Trent!

