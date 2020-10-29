Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Supports Joe Biden for President

As the election nears, more rockers are going beyond just pushing for voters to get out to the polls or mailing in their votes, but also declaring their own voting choices. Nine Inch Nails' frontman Trent Reznor has joined those ranks firmly announcing his support for Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Twitter.

The singer stated, "Warning: two political posts to follow," before launching into his commentary. "We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket," stated Reznor.

He continued, "Looking for ways to help Get Out the Vote? Sign up to join our friend Damon Lindelof and other special guests in a phone bank, calling on those in Battleground States to show up and vote for Biden." That tweet then linked to a site where his followers could join the Biden efforts by volunteering at a phone bank to make calls trying to rally support.

Reznor then turned his attention to the band's involvement in a Planned Parenthood media campaign that garnered plenty of band and celebrity support.

"Voting shapes our lives & has lasting effects," stated the singer. "This election will determine our health, rights & future. NIN have joined almost 200 artists in Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund initiative, encouraging everyone to make a plan to vote & be heard. Text PLAN to 22422 #WeNeedEveryVoice."

Reznor concluded his political messaging for the day, adding, "Thank you. Return to your regularly scheduled anxiety!"