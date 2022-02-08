Noel Redding + Mitch Mitchell Estates File Suit Against Sony Over Jimi Hendrix Experience Royalties

Just weeks after the Jimi Hendrix estate filed suit against the estates of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's other two members - Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell - the estates of Redding and Mitchell have in turned filed a lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment over streaming royalties.

The Hendrix estate initially sued preemptively after the estates of Redding and Mitchell had claimed that the musicians were owed performance royalties on approximately 3 billion streams. The Hendrix suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, the estates of Redding and Mitchell filed their new lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment in London's High Court of Justice on Feb. 4, according to Billboard.

The Hendrix estate has claimed that both Redding and Mitchell had signed away any rights they had shortly after the legendary singer-guitarist died in 1970. But the heirs of Redding and Mitchell say the deals had flaws and that they are owed millions in royalties. As for Sony's involvement in all this, the company is the exclusive licensee of Hendrix's music.

The legal dustup started in December 2021 when representatives for the families of Redding and Mitchell sent a cease-and-desist letter claiming a stake in Hendrix's music. The Hendrix estate followed with their lawsuit seeking a ruling from the courts that would back up their claim that nothing further was owed.

The newly filed suit by the estates of Redding and Mitchell can be viewed here.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience released three studio albums over a two year span, hitting with 1967's Are You Experienced? and Axis: Bold as Love as well as 1968's Electric Ladyland. Hendrix died on Sept. 18, 1970. Mitch Mitchell died on Nov. 12, 2008 and Noel Redding passed on May 11, 2003.