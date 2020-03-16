NOFX Release New NSFW Video for ‘I Love You More Than I Hate Me’

A little bored during these troubling times? NOFX's Fat Mike gets it, which is why fans are getting some new music sooner than probably expected. The band has a new album coming later this year, but he reveals in a new Instagram post that he decided to go ahead and release a new song.

"I realized today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from our new album which won't be out til sometime this summer, but since everyone's like, stuck at home and bored, I'm just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can all enjoy them before we're all dead," said Fat Mike in the post below, before leading fans to a new video for "I Love You More Than I Hate Me."

It should be noted that the video is not suitable for viewing at work, as there are visuals of people committing suicide. The clip also involves a guest turn by punk band The Bombpops. Check out the lyrics for the track below and new video just after that:

You'd cover my face when you'd fuck me

We were intimate WITHOUT intimacy

Like a gutter punk-tuation

In a foreign conversation

I feel like Thoreau at party I throw

I’m a selfmade scarecrow I love you more than I hate me

Cuz you are everything I wish I could be

I'm a friendless best friend

A single bookend, “a walking dead ender”

“I’m a return to sender” We didn’t know the fix was in

Years before our race was run

Our epilogue was predestin

Like A Maori Tribe 4th son LIKE A RANDY rhodes scholar

OR a rotary cell phone

A SLAVE IS LOST WITHOUT THEIR collar

The un favorite sundial tone

My conscience disobeys me

Because I always cease to amaze me

I’m like a VIR…. GIN BLOSSOM

I’m on the verge of nawesome A unhip-hop scotch blend

Where everyone tried to pretend

They didn’t want our love to end

BUT WE ALL KNEW THAT IT HAD TO

Warning: The following video contains imagery that could be triggering to some.

NOFX, "I Love You More Than I Hate Me"