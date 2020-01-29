Norma Jean Book 2020 House Show Tour

Norma Jean are hitting the road, but playing venues out of the norm for the band. Aptly dubbed the "Do the Neighbors Like You?" tour, the veteran rockers are set to play a series of house shows in February.

Think about it. While most acts might initially play venues like this, by the time they become known widely, they often have long graduated from house shows. So here's a chance to see a band going back to that intimate vibe for a brief run. In total, there will be nine dates, kicking off Feb. 21 in Atlanta.

The band is partnering up with houses that have experience hosting these type of shows, but because of the nature of things, there are a few rules. They're urging those attending to carpool or use an Uber as parking will be tough and they ask that people be respectful of the neighborhood and avoid blocking driveways.

There's also the chance that shows could be shut down, and if that's the case, the tickets are non-refundable, but will provide entry to the show. They are also selling as many tickets as the house owner is comfortable with, and there could be some last minute availability, so be alert on social media.

For those interested, tickets are on sale for the dates for the price of $13. Head here for tickets and check below for locations and support acts.

Norma Jean 2020 "Do the Neighbors Like You?" Tour

Feb. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Mac’s Basement (feat. Challenger Deep, The Callous Daoboys & Holy+Gold)

Feb. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ That 70’s House (feat. Moru & Idle Threat)

Feb. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Friends Mansion (feat. Guerilla Warfare & Foxbat)

Feb. 24 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Pagan Moms House (feat. What We Do In Secret & Barren Secret)

Feb. 25 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Eyes Up House (feat. My Hands To War)

Feb. 26 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Barkingham Palace (feat. Tell Lies)

Feb. 27 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Afro House (feat. Naturalist, The Darkness I Was Free)

Feb. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Ferda House (feat. Frost Koffin)

Feb. 29 - Van Buren, Ark. @ The Carpet Shop (feat. Bones Of The Earth & Vangoons)