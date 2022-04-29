Nothing More Wake Up to Reality With Pulsing New Single ‘Tired of Winning’

The easy thing is to accept the status quo, but Nothing More are not about taking the easy route. The band is back with the thought-provoking new single "Tired of Winning," which serves as the lead single from their forthcoming studio album, and it takes a closer glance at how we deal with the problems of the world, all soundtracked by a pulsing and anthemic backing.

Singer Jonny Hawkins says of the track, "We find ourselves in the same position humanity has found itself over and over again… at the end of a series of self made problems. When we wake up to this, we realize that we are our own worst enemy, yet we focus so much of our energy on externalizing our problems. This song is a bird's eye view of human nature."

It's a heavy track with some equally intense lyrical content. The vocalist adds, "This may sound a bit lofty, but when I sing this song I feel as if the entire universe is coursing through my veins. I get goosebumps because I feel in line with something I can’t quite describe… like an old familiar spirit shows up."

As for the sound, Hawkins says it's very much inhabited by the spirit imbued in their Robyn August-directed video. "We wanted it to sound like aliens had a baby with a 90’s rock band. That baby grew up, dropped out of college and made our music video," says the singer.

Get a closer look at the lyrics as well as the sci-fi influenced video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available via the platform of your choosing here. And look for Nothing More hitting the road with Asking Alexandria next month at these stops.

Nothing More, "Tired of Winning" Lyrics

God got tired of winning

And that’s why we’re here

He wanted a surprise ending

And that’s why we fear Objects in the sky descending

Objects in the sky detecting

So will we steer this ship straight through the void

Or turn on ourselves and die out? Are you tired of winning?

‘Cause it’s already over

We were never enough

Are you tired of winning?

No one’s coming to save us

Are you going to live this life alone? The devil’s cut is the angel’s envy

That’s why we're lusting The truth is never the fantasy

That’s why we bend things Objects in the sky descending

Objects in the sky detecting

So will we steer this ship straight through the void

Or turn on ourselves and die out? Are you tired of winning?

‘Cause it’s already over

We were never enough

Are you tired of winning?

No one’s coming to save us

Are you going to live this life alone? How will we hear the truth cut through the noise?

Or do we drown ourselves all out? Are you tired of winning?

‘Cause it’s already over

We were never enough

Are you tired of winning?

No one’s coming to save us

Are you going to live this life alone? Ever since the beginning

We’ve been fearing the ending

And keep on pretending

That we’ll never run out of time Are we missing the meaning?

Are we missing the feeling?

Are we alive but not living?

Just like ships in the night Ships in the night…

Nothing More, "Tired of Winning"