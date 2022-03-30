Nothing More Reveal Raging ‘Turn It Up Like’ Video

UPDATE: Nothing More have now released their "Turn It Up Like" video. Watch the Robyn August-directed clip toward the bottom of this post.

With Nothing More recently announcing a co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria, it'd be great to have some new music. Well, ask and you shall receive, as the Jonny Hawkins-led band is firing up listeners with the raging new song "Turn It Up Like."

The song is a true band collaboration, with songwriting credits going to all four of their band members, and it's inspired by something that they as well as most of the world can relate to equally. "All my friends are dead / They all got fucked by the internet / All my friends are dead / Our brain’s bein’ bugged by the media," starts the song, speaking to the increasing dependence and focus on digital media, especially as the pandemic cut down on our connections to the outside world.

Hawkins says of the track, “This song is a reflection of how we all felt for the last two years, online. Fear and hate have become our god.”

That ideal is mirrored in the aggressive music that accompanies the lyrics, a blend of tribal electronic and guitar-driven heaviness eventually channeled into Hawkins' screaming delivery. Get a closer look at the lyrics and hear the song in full below. If you like what you hear, the track is available at this location.

Nothing More, "Turn It Up Like" Lyrics

Stand in the fire and become what you are

We say Turn it up like… All my friends are dead

They all got fucked by the internet

All my friends are dead

Our brain’s being bugged by the media

Get outta my head, outta my head

Put me in a microwave

Push all the buttons at the same time Rage!

Rage!

Rage! Same shit, new day

Switch flipped, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Turn it up like… It’s my life, my way

I’m on fire, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say... There’s no need for violence, if ya die in your sleep

There’s no need to make a scene “We told you what to believe” All my friends are dead

Our brain’s bein’ bugged by the government

Get outta my head, outta my head

Put me in a microwave

Push all the buttons at the same time Rage!

Rage!

Rage! Same shit, new day

Switch flipped, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Turn it up like… It’s my life, my way

I’m on fire, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Turn it up like… All my friends are dead

We all got fucked by the internet

All my friends are dead

We want this shit to end

Get outta my head, outta my head

Put me in a microwave

Push all the buttons at the same time Same shit, new day

Switch flipped, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Same shit, new day

Switch flipped, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Turn it up like… It’s my life, my way

I’m on fire, sweet rage

Turn it up!

Now we’re takin’ names

We say Turn it up like… Fear, hate become their god

Fear, hate become my god

Nothing More, "Turn It Up Like"

"Turn It Up Like" will be featured on the band's next album. The set remains untitled at this point with the album expected to arrive later this year. A video for "Turn It Up Like" is also expected to arrive in short order.

As for Nothing More's co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria, you can look for that to kick off on May 13 in Kansas City, Mo., with dates running through mid-June. Atreyu and Eva Under Fire are the support acts for the bill. Get ticketing info here.