Nova Twins Show Murderous Side in ‘K.M.B.’ Video, Announce New Album
Guys beware! Your love for Nova Twins may come at a costly price, at least if their latest song is to be believed. The duo of Amy Love and Georgia South have just released their murderously marvelous video for "K.M.B.," as can be seen in the video player below.
The sizzling yet sinister cut "K.M.B." is destined for earworm status, as the pair sing over a catchy yet aggressive backing.
“'K.M.B.' will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson," say the Nova Twins of the track. “Inspired by the sound and feel of the 90’s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find 'K.M.B.'”
Check out the lyrics and the video below.
Nova Twins, "K.M.B." Lyrics
999 emergency
I spilt his blood all over me
Oh wait (he’s about to die)
I think I’ll sit here watch his blood dry
Ring, ring, his stats are high
I’m a sucker for a fucker, love a pretty guy
Ain’t much going on between his eyes
A little brain dead so he can’t comply
If you go breaking the rules
You won’t like
What I do
Boys like you will always lose
Always lose
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
Bitch you think you’re so hard
I say when it’s over
Love you psycho
I’m loaded like a riffle
Casanova
Look over your shoulder
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
You’re a fucking crazy bitch
I can play nice but I’m mostly sick
On my best day I’m a bit psychotic
I’m a bad bitch, yea now you know it
I don’t think you have a clue
What I’ve got in store for you
Some boys beg
It’s no use
I’m the boss
Kiss my boots
I’ll ride my high horse
What a view
Boys like you will always lose
Always lose
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
Bitch you think you’re so hard
I say when it’s over
Love you psycho
I’m loaded like a riffle
Casanova
Look over your shoulder
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
You’re playing a dangerous game
I’ll blow a kiss over to your grave
Try not to take this personally
You bring out the worst in me
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
Bitch you think you’re so hard
I say when it’s over
Love you psycho
I’m loaded like a riffle
Casanova
Look over your shoulder
Get my fucking crowbar
Take you to the graveyard
Lala Lalalalala
Lala Lalalalala
Lala Lalala Lalala
La Lalalala
Lala Lalalalala
Lala Lalalalala
Lala Lalala Lalala
La Lalalala
Nova Twins, "K.M.B."
"K.M.B." will be featured on the Nova Twins upcoming sophomore set, Supernova, which is on schedule for a June 17 release through Marshall Records.
Speaking about the new record, the duo stated, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colorful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”
Pre-orders for Supernova are available here and you can check out the artwork and track listing below. In addition, the Nova Twins will play the U.K., Europe and some U.S. dates in the coming months. See their full itinerary below and get ticketing info here.
Nova Twins, Supernova Artwork + Track Listing
1: Power (Intro)
2: Antagonist
3: Cleopatra
4: K.M.B.
5: Fire & Ice
6: Puzzles
7: A Dark Place for Somewhere Beautiful
8: Toolbox
9: Choose Your Fighter
10: Enemy
11: Sleep Paralysis
Nova Twins 2022 Tour Dates
Feb 2- Cardiff, U.K. @ The Moon - SOLD OUT
Feb 3 - Portsmouth, U.K. @ Wedgewood Rooms
Feb 4 - Birmingham, U.K. @ The Castle & Falcon - SOLD OUT
Feb 5 - Norwich, U.K. @ WF Studio - SOLD OUT
Feb 10 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Rescue Rooms - UPGRADED DUE TO DEMAND
Feb 11 - Glasgow, U.K. @ King Tut’s
Feb 12 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ Mash House
Feb 13 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Cluny 1 - UPGRADED DUE TO DEMAND
March 3 - Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie
March 4 -Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
March 5 - Audincourt, France @ Le Moloco
March 6 - Cluses, France @ L’Atelier
March 8 - Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
March 9 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey
March 11 - Rennes, France @ Le 1988
March 12 - Paris, France @ Nouveau Casino
March 16 - Austin, Texas @ SXSW
March 18 - Bristol, U.K. @ Thekla - SOLD OUT
March 19 - Dublin, U.K. @ Whelans
March 20 - Manchester, U.K. @ Academy 3 - SOLD OUT
March 25 - London, U.K. @ Heaven
March 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Sneaky Dee’s
March 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall (Supporting Grandson)
March 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall (Supporting Grandson)
April 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge (Supporting Grandson)
April 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre (Supporting Grandson)
April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room (Supporting Grandson)
April 8 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada (Supporting Grandson)
April 13 - Los Angeles, Cal. @ The Echo
April 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby’s All Night
May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival
May 27 - Derbyshire, U.K. @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering Festival