Nova Twins Show Murderous Side in ‘K.M.B.’ Video, Announce New Album

Guys beware! Your love for Nova Twins may come at a costly price, at least if their latest song is to be believed. The duo of Amy Love and Georgia South have just released their murderously marvelous video for "K.M.B.," as can be seen in the video player below.

The sizzling yet sinister cut "K.M.B." is destined for earworm status, as the pair sing over a catchy yet aggressive backing.

“​​'K.M.B.' will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson," say the Nova Twins of the track. “Inspired by the sound and feel of the 90’s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find 'K.M.B.'”

Check out the lyrics and the video below.

Nova Twins, "K.M.B." Lyrics

999 emergency

I spilt his blood all over me

Oh wait (he’s about to die)

I think I’ll sit here watch his blood dry

Ring, ring, his stats are high

I’m a sucker for a fucker, love a pretty guy

Ain’t much going on between his eyes

A little brain dead so he can’t comply If you go breaking the rules

You won’t like

What I do

Boys like you will always lose

Always lose Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard

Bitch you think you’re so hard

I say when it’s over

Love you psycho

I’m loaded like a riffle

Casanova

Look over your shoulder

Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard You’re a fucking crazy bitch

I can play nice but I’m mostly sick

On my best day I’m a bit psychotic

I’m a bad bitch, yea now you know it

I don’t think you have a clue

What I’ve got in store for you

Some boys beg

It’s no use

I’m the boss

Kiss my boots

I’ll ride my high horse

What a view

Boys like you will always lose

Always lose Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard

Bitch you think you’re so hard

I say when it’s over

Love you psycho

I’m loaded like a riffle

Casanova

Look over your shoulder

Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard You’re playing a dangerous game

I’ll blow a kiss over to your grave

Try not to take this personally

You bring out the worst in me Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard

Bitch you think you’re so hard

I say when it’s over

Love you psycho

I’m loaded like a riffle

Casanova

Look over your shoulder

Get my fucking crowbar

Take you to the graveyard Lala Lalalalala

Lala Lalalalala

Lala Lalala Lalala

La Lalalala

Lala Lalalalala

Lala Lalalalala

Lala Lalala Lalala

La Lalalala

Nova Twins, "K.M.B."

"K.M.B." will be featured on the Nova Twins upcoming sophomore set, Supernova, which is on schedule for a June 17 release through Marshall Records.

Speaking about the new record, the duo stated, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colorful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Pre-orders for Supernova are available here and you can check out the artwork and track listing below. In addition, the Nova Twins will play the U.K., Europe and some U.S. dates in the coming months. See their full itinerary below and get ticketing info here.

Nova Twins, Supernova Artwork + Track Listing

Marshall Records Marshall Records loading...

1: Power (Intro)

2: Antagonist

3: Cleopatra

4: K.M.B.

5: Fire & Ice

6: Puzzles

7: A Dark Place for Somewhere Beautiful

8: Toolbox

9: Choose Your Fighter

10: Enemy

11: Sleep Paralysis

Nova Twins 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 2- Cardiff, U.K. @ The Moon - SOLD OUT

Feb 3 - Portsmouth, U.K. @ Wedgewood Rooms

Feb 4 - Birmingham, U.K. @ The Castle & Falcon - SOLD OUT

Feb 5 - Norwich, U.K. @ WF Studio - SOLD OUT

Feb 10 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Rescue Rooms - UPGRADED DUE TO DEMAND

Feb 11 - Glasgow, U.K. @ King Tut’s

Feb 12 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ Mash House

Feb 13 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Cluny 1 - UPGRADED DUE TO DEMAND

March 3 - Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie

March 4 -Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

March 5 - Audincourt, France @ Le Moloco

March 6 - Cluses, France @ L’Atelier

March 8 - Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

March 9 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

March 11 - Rennes, France @ Le 1988

March 12 - Paris, France @ Nouveau Casino

March 16 - Austin, Texas @ SXSW

March 18 - Bristol, U.K. @ Thekla - SOLD OUT

March 19 - Dublin, U.K. @ Whelans

March 20 - Manchester, U.K. @ Academy 3 - SOLD OUT

March 25 - London, U.K. @ Heaven

March 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Sneaky Dee’s

March 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall (Supporting Grandson)

March 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall (Supporting Grandson)

April 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge (Supporting Grandson)

April 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre (Supporting Grandson)

April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room (Supporting Grandson)

April 8 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada (Supporting Grandson)

April 13 - Los Angeles, Cal. @ The Echo

April 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby’s All Night

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 27 - Derbyshire, U.K. @ Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering Festival