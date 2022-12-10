Viral Hit ‘Unholy’ Gets Nu Metal Remix via Nova Twins

Alt-rock duo Nova Twins are quickly becoming the go-to source for dynamic remakes this year, as their recent take on of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” earned a spot on Loudwire’s list of the 35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022. Now, they’re back with an equally intriguing and representative interpretation of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ viral sensation, “Unholy.”

The original version of the hit tune released back in September 2022 (as the second single from Smith’s upcoming LP, Gloria). As noted by Variety, it quickly rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Expectedly, it also became a huge sensation on TikTok.

It’s no wonder, then, why Nova Twins decided to tackle it for their first-ever remix.

In the press release for the track, the pair (vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South) declare: “When we heard 'Unholy' we thought it’s such a banger we have to remix it! It’s a dark, sexy tune, reminiscent of the noughties R&B sound that we all know and love. The beat and percussion on the original is so killer, it drives the track and was asking for some big riffs and screams Nova style!”

Indeed, they bring plenty of ferocity and flashiness to the table. Whereas Petras and Smith’s cut fits firmly into the pop and EDM camps, Nova Twins’ rendition adds forceful percussion, guttural singing, and other characteristically aggressive timbres. There’s even a burst of nu metal at the end via some hip-hop verses and beats.

It's worth noting that the duo’s latest LP, Supernova, appeared on Loudwire’s list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022. Likewise, one of its singles, “Cleopatra,” made Loudwire’s list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022. Clearly, Nova Twins are equally adept at creating original classics.

You can watch the visualizer for Nova Twins’ take on “Unholy” below and check out their upcoming tour dates here.

Nova Twins – Remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' “Unholy”