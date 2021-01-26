There’s Actually a ‘Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ Compilation

A Now That's What I Call Dad Rock compilation exists, presumably much to the delight of rockin' fathers familiar with the long-running Now That's What I Call Music! series of hits collections.

The 59-song, 3-disc Dad Rock release emerged in 2018 as part of a succession of special editions taking after the multi-annual flagship Now compilations, the popular joint venture between Sony and Universal that reached its 77th U.S. edition in 2021. Unlike those compendiums of up-to-the-minute chart-toppers, however, the Dad Rock compilation runs the gamut from mainstay classic rock to more modern-day material.

See the Now That's What I Call Dad Rock tracklist down toward the bottom of this post.

The compilation kicks off with Queen's "We Will Rock You" and includes additional 1970s fare such as the Stooges' "Search and Destroy." But the collection hits its stride in the '80s with gems including ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man," Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling," the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" and more.

There are also alt-rock smashes from the late '90s and 2000s, such as Blink-182's "All the Small Things" and Nickelback's "Rockstar." Plus, the Dad Rock set has plenty of rock radio's one-hit wonders, including Wheatus and Deep Blue Something. Selections from the past 10 years or so are limited — but there is one song by Imagine Dragons ("Radioactive").

Now, is that what you call dad rock?

On Monday (Jan. 25), music-inclined news outlets such as The A.V. Club and Inside Hook had much fun when word of Now's fatherly compilation started gaining traction on social media — particularly with listeners wondering to themselves if Sum 41 and Avril Lavigne are "dad rock" now.

Sony / UMG

Now That's What I Call Dad Rock Tracklist:

1. Queen - "We Will Rock You"

2. The Rolling Stones - "Start Me Up"

3. U2 - "With or Without You"

4. Bon Jovi - "Livin' on a Prayer"

5. Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive"

6. The Killers - "Mr. Brightside"

7. Stereophonics - "Dakota"

8. Hozier - "Take Me to Church"

9. Nickelback - "Rockstar"

10. Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama"

11. Boston - "More Than a Feeling"

12. Blue Oyster Cult - "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"

13. Meat Loaf - "Bat Out of Hell"

14. Motorhead - "Ace of Spades"

15. The Clash - "Should I Stay or Should I Go"

16. The Jam - "Town Called Malice"

17. Spin Doctors - "Two Princes"

18. Scouting for Girls - "She's So Lovely"

19. The Fratellis - "Chelsea Dagger"

20. Primal Scream - "Rocks"

21. Toto - "Africa"

22. Simple Minds - "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

23. The La's - "There She Goes"

24. The Stone Roses - "I Wanna Be Adored"

25. Keane - "Everybody's Changing"

26. The Fray - "How to Save a Life"

27. James Bay - "Hold Back the River"

28. The Lumineers - "Ho Hey"

29. Free - "All Right Now"

30. Deep Purple - "Smoke on the Water"

31. Iggy and the Stooges - "Search and Destroy"

32. Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way"

33. RUN-DMC feat. Aerosmith - "Walk This Way"

34. Beastie Boys - "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)"

35. Fountains of Wayne - "Stacy's Mom"

36. Feeder - "Buck Rogers"

37. Blink-182 - "All the Small Things"

38. Kiss - "Crazy Crazy Nights"

39. Robert Palmer - "Addicted to Love"

40. Europe - "The Final Countdown"

41. Wheatus - "Teenage Dirtbag"

42. MGMT - "Kids"

43. Sum 41 - "In Too Deep

44. Razorlight - "America"

45. Avril Lavigne - "Complicated"

46. Natalie Imbruglia - "Torn"

47. The 1975 - "The Sound"

48. Bastille - "Pompeii"

49. The Kooks - "Naive"

50. Deep Blue Somethings - "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

51. Bachman-Turner Overdrive - "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet"

52. Eric Clapton - "I Shot the Sheriff"

53. REO Speedwagon - "Can't Fight This Feeling"

54. Rod Stewart - "Maggie May"

55. ZZ Top - "Sharp Dressed Man"

56. Steppenwolf - "Born to Be Wild"

57. Whitesnake - "Here I Go Again '87"

58. Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"

59. Roxy Music - "Love Is the Drug"