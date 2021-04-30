Nuclear Blast Drop Rings of Saturn – ‘We Do Not Tolerate Threats’

Nuclear Blast Records has dropped technical deathcore band Rings of Saturn. In a statement, the label claims guitarist Lucas Mann had threatened to issue public statements “condemning Nuclear Blast in the strongest terms possible.”

After releasing multiple albums through Unique Leader, Rings of Saturn signed with Nuclear Blast in 2016. The band put out two records (2017’s Ultu Ulla and 2019’s Gidim) on Nuclear Blast, breaking into the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with Ulta Ulla.

"We are proud to announce that we have signed a world wide record deal with the biggest independent label in the universe, Nuclear Blast!," Lucas Mann said in 2016. "We look forward to working with them to bring you our craziest material yet!"

However, the five-year relationship has ended, with Nuclear Blast releasing the following statement:

Nuclear Blast has a long-standing history of supporting its artists, treating them with the utmost respect and integrity. This included Lucas Mann and RINGS OF SATURN. Nuclear Blast is proud to provide this support and strives to make all its artists feel comfortable that they have a transparent, honest relationship with their label. Sadly, Lucas Mann on behalf of RINGS OF SATURN has brazenly threatened to issue public statements “condemning Nuclear Blast in the strongest terms possible” if the label does not give in to his baseless demands. While Nuclear Blast is truly shocked and saddened by Lucas Mann’s actions, Nuclear Blast also does not tolerate threats. Accordingly, RINGS OF SATURN have been dropped from the label.

As of this posting, neither Rings of Saturn nor Lucas Mann have commented on the situation. Nuclear Blast has not specified why Mann allegedly threatened to condemn the label.