Rings of Saturn Split With Vocalist, Will Continue as Instrumental Band

Rings of Saturn have parted ways with vocalist Ian Bearer and will continue as an instrumental group. The technical deathcore band confirmed the change in their first public statement since being dropped by Nuclear Blast.

Bearer was the longest-serving vocalist for Rings of Saturn, manning the mic since 2012. Bearer made his debut on Rings of Saturn’s sophomore album, Dingir, recording three more full-lengths with the group before the 2010s came to a close.

"Rings of Saturn is transitioning towards a strictly instrumental direction which will open up many new doors in terms of musical creativity for the bands future,” write Rings of Saturn guitarists Lucas Mann and Joel Omans. “We are looking forward to exploring new territories of writing and expand on the band's overall sound in this way. Along with the recent instrumental album release versions of our past discography, every album since Dingir has traditionally included an instrumental track, so many fans will appreciate what’s coming next with a sense of familiarity.”

Mann and Omens continue by inviting Bearer to perform on Rings of Saturn’s previously booked tour dates, but assure fans that all following tours will be instrumental-only.

“We would love to have Ian Bearer on any tours we currently have booked, but that decision remains ultimately up to him, and moving forward this also means that live shows will be done completely as an instrumental band. We would like to thank Ian Bearer for his years of hard work and commitment as the voice of the band during its most recent 10 years. On tour and in the studio, it has been an honor to create and perform music alongside such a great vocalist. We absolutely wish him the best in any endeavor he decides to pursue, and we hope that fans show him the same love and support as well.” [via Lambgoat]

Nuclear Blast dropped Rings of Saturn in April, alleging Lucas Mann had previously threatened the label. “Sadly, Lucas Mann on behalf of Rings of Saturn has brazenly threatened to issue public statements ‘condemning Nuclear Blast in the strongest terms possible’ if the label does not give in to his baseless demands. While Nuclear Blast is truly shocked and saddened by Lucas Mann’s actions, Nuclear Blast also does not tolerate threats. Accordingly, Rings of Saturn have been dropped from the label.”