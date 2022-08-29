Official Release Date for Rob Zombie’s ‘Munsters’ Reboot Confirmed

We've had months of build-up, but it's time for Rob Zombie's The Munsters film for Netflix to provide a payoff. As such, the director has revealed that his reboot film for the franchise will arrive on Sept. 27.

Zombie revealed the news over the weekend, with a posting stating, "Why is this vampire swooning? Because in exactly one month THE MUNSTERS premieres on @netflix. #robzombie #themunsters." The post went live on Aug. 27, which would signify a Sept. 27 launch via Netflix.

Zombie hasn't stopped with the promo, following with a second film screen shot tease that states, "Why is this monster singing? Because THE MUNSTERS premieres on @netflix in September. What better way to welcome in the Halloween season? #robzombie #themunsters."

Back in March, the film was given a PG rating. While Zombie has been known to direct fairly violent films, the director has long been a fan of the original series and was intent on staying close in tone to the family friendly vibe of '60s series.

In June, the first teaser for the film arrived, starting off in the black and white style of the original series before revealing each of the central characters in color by the end.

The director told EW, "I knew that if I went in and demanded 'This movie's going to be in black and white or forget it!' we would not be talking about the Munsters right now, because it would have never happened. I guaran-fucking-tee it. But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live action cartoon, which was really exciting."

A full trailer then followed in mid-July that can be seen here.

So mark it on you calendar and make the most of it through the spooky month of October .... Rob Zombie's The Munsters is coming to Netflix on Sept. 27.