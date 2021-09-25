The 2021 Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif., curated by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, was momentarily evacuated on Friday (Sept. 24) due to inclement weather just hours into the event, causing thousands of concertgoers to scramble, according to the Orange County Register.

It soon reopened, with Vedder ultimately performing a headlining solo set backed by a pickup group anchored by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith that included guitarist-producer Andrew Watt, bassist Pino Palladino and Glen Hansard, plus ex-Chili Peppers guitarist (and current Pearl Jam touring member) Josh Klinghoffer, as Spin reported.

See video of Vedder's set near the bottom of this post.

"Due to lightning in the area, we are evacuating the venue and pausing the show," Ohana fest announced via Twitter on Friday. "We expect to open up fully shortly as the storm is passing quickly. Please continue to follow social media and we will let you know when it's safe."

Less than an hour later, the fest shared, "We are pleased to announce that it is safe to re-enter the festival grounds. In the spirit of Ohana, please remember to be safe and respectful to your fellow festivalgoers."

Vedder headlined the first night of Ohana Festival after scheduled closers Kings of Leon had to cancel due to the death of three of the band members' mother. He covered a Kings of Leon song in their absence. (See the setlist down under the live footage.)

Vedder's daughter Olivia Vedder took the stage at one point to perform her movie soundtrack song "My Father's Daughter" with her dad. Otherwise, the Pearl Jam singer's show stuck to tunes by his main band with some other covers thrown in for good measure. My Morning Jacket played an extended set before Vedder took the stage. The Pearl Jam frontman's due to headline again Saturday (Sept. 25) before Pearl Jam themselves cap the event's final night Sunday (Sept. 26). An “Ohana Encore” with Pearl Jam, Beck and more goes down Oct. 1-2 at the same site, Doheny State Beach.

Eddie Vedder, "Drive" (R.E.M. Cover, Live at Ohana Festival 2021)

Eddie Vedder, "Long Road" (Pearl Jam Song, Live at Ohana 2021)

Eddie Vedder, "Molly's Chambers" (Kings of Leon Cover, Live at Ohana 2021)

Olivia Vedder, "My Father's Daughter" (With Eddie Vedder, Live at Ohana 2021)

Eddie Vedder Setlist, Ohana Festival 2021

"Drive" (R.E.M. Cover)

"Long Road" (Pearl Jam Song)

"Molly's Chambers" (Kings of Leon Cover)

"Porch" (Pearl Jam Song)

"Long Way"

"Tender Mercies"

"My Father's Daughter" (With Olivia Vedder)

"I'm One" (The Who Cover)

"Corduroy" (Pearl Jam Song)

"Precious" (Pretenders Cover)

"Purple Rain" (Prince Cover)