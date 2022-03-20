One Drummer Covers Paramore’s ‘Still Into You’ Four Different Ways

Nathaniel Mueller, who goes by the username natemuellerdrums on TikTok, recently shared four types of "obnoxious drummers" playing Paramore's "Still Into You." Check out the video towards the bottom of the page.

The list includes the "Pop Punk Guy" (inspired by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker), the "Tom Addict," the "Guy Who Loves Halftime Breakdowns" and the "Offbeat Guy/Show Off Stick Trick Guy."

Mueller, a student at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, adds a new element with each cover of the iconic track, the music video for which is about to celebrate its 9 year anniversary on April 8.

Mueller has also done similar videos covering Rush's "Tom Sawyer," Fountains of Wayne's "Stacy's Mom," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," and more.

In other Paramore news, Hayley Williams shared a newsletter towards the end of November 2021 reflecting on her solo career and teasing the return of Paramore. In January, fans received some more information on potential upcoming new music from the band. Williams said fans shouldn't necessarily expect a "comeback emo record" and that Paramore wants to put "more emphasis back on the guitar."

Ever since, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Paramore, flooding Twitter with posts about the band. One user said, "Oh how a new paramore album would make life so much better right now," while another said, "I SWEAR WHEN PARAMORE RELEASES THE ALBUM I WILL BECOME THE MOST INSUFFERABLE PERSON ON EARTH!! EVERYONE WILL BE HEARING FROM ME!!!!"

Nathaniel Mueller, "Types of Obnoxious Drummers Playing 'Still Into You'"