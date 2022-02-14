One Linkin Park Song Earns More YouTube Views on Valentine’s Day Than Any Other Day

Happy Valentine's Day. And no doubt many a lovelorn person will be scouring music services to express their love through song today. So what songs always seem to enjoy a surge in searches on Valentine's Day? YouTube just compiled a list of 15 tracks that earn more views on Feb. 14 than on any other day in the year and that last includes a Linkin Park song.

If you've gone deeper into the band's catalog, that selection shouldn't come as a surprise to you as it is the Linkin Park Minutes to Midnight album cut "Valentine's Day."

While many Valentine's Day songs share mushy, heartfelt lyrics, Linkin Park's song shows the darker side of a love lost. "I used to be my own protection, but not now / 'Cause my path has lost direction, somehow / A black wind took you away from sight / And now the darkness over day, that night," sings Chester Bennington at one point. But by using "Valentine's Day" as the title, there are likely plenty who annually run across the song in their searches.

What else made the list? Primarily pop fare, with Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are," John Legend's "All of Me," the Whitney Houston version of "I Will Always Love You," and Boys II Men's "I'll Make Love to You," joining The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love," Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" and an old standard from Etta James in "At Last" amongst the tracks that continually see a big spike on Valentine's Day.

Others making the list include Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Joe's "I Wanna Know," K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life," YK Osiris' "Valentine," The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You" and John Paul Young's "Love Is in the Air."

If you're looking for Valentine's Day playlists, YouTube has plenty that you can check out here. Plus Loudwire has our out Heavy Valentine's Day Playlist of Rock & Metal Love Songs.

Linkin Park, "Valentine's Day"

