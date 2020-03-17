Oranssi Pazuzu’s New Song Is How You Feel Right Now

Oranssi Pazuzu just dropped a new track at the perfect time. While most people across the globe are taking precautions to limit their exposure — and further spread — of coronavirus, the Finnish psychedelic black metal band has released “Uusi teknokratia” off their upcoming album Mestarin kynsi.

Mestarin kynsi translates to The Master’s Claw, while the song title “Uusi teknokratia” means “A New Technocracy.” The heavily atmospheric cut will certainly resonate with metalheads currently in quarantine and isolation, whether it be self-imposed or government mandated.

In a new interview with Prog Sphere, singer and guitarist Jun-His explains, “On this one we wanted to do a bit more focused soundscape and the world. We did previously with the Waste of Space Orchestra album a wall of sound with ten people, so we thought we can’t do that bigger or anything like that. Better to go to another direction which means, for us, more focused and more space between elements. On practical level we brought some new technology with sampler and that sort of stuff.”

He continues, “We kind of had quite early on this idea that maybe we could try to make pieces that would for us represent and feel like that we are making spells or courses, something that will influence people in mysterious ways, and maybe ways that they don’t necessarily think about.”

Mestarin kynsi will be released via Nuclear Blast on April 17. Listen to “Uusi teknokratia” below and to pre-order Mestarin kynsi, click here.

Oranssi Pazuzu, "Uusi Teknokratia"