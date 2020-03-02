Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man album is officially the highest-charting of the metal icon’s solo career in various countries. The Prince of Darkness also tied his best chart positions in places like the United States and Sweden.

The Ordinary Man album has been a successful one for Ozzy Osbourne, already giving him a No. 1 song on the Mainstream Rock chart for “Under the Graveyard.” Ozzy had previously held that position with the lead singles from 2007’s Black Rain and 2010's Scream albums.

As for the album itself, Ordinary Man debuted at No. 3 on the U.K. chart, crushing his 40-year-old high spot for Blizzard of Ozz, which peaked at No. 7. Ozzy also demolished his highest chart position in Australia, debuting at No. 4 and cracking the Top 10 there for the first time in his career. Ozzy secured his solo career’s highest marks in Germany as well, coming in at No. 2.

In the United States, Ordinary Man debuted at No. 3, which ties Ozzy’s highest-performing album, Black Rain, on the Billboard 200. In Sweden, however, Ordinary Man hit No. 1. This marks the second time Ozzy secured the top spot in Sweden, his first solo No. 1 coming with 2001’s Down to Earth.

With Ordinary Man, Ozzy also nabbed strong debuts in Finland (No. 3), Norway (No. 3) and New Zealand (No. 12).

As for album sales, Ordinary Man earned 77,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., moving 65,000 pure album sales throughout the country.