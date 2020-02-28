Photos: Overkill Shred West Coast at Tour Kickoff With Exhorder

East Coast thrash legends Overkill invaded Anaheim, California, on the kickoff to their North American tour with New Orleans groove punishers Exhorder on Feb. 26 at the House of Blues.

Led by the charismatic, finger-flicking and age-defying Bobby Blitz (he'll turn 61 in May), Overkill tore through a 16-song, career-spanning set, placing the biggest focus on tracks from The Wings of War, their 19th album, which was released early last year. Three songs from the record — "Last Man Standing," "Head of a Pin" and "Welcome to the Garden State" — were plucked from that release while they also found room for a couple deep cuts per usual, tabbing a pair of W.F.O. songs for the night as well.

The show wouldn't be properly capped off without Overkill's cover of The Subhumans' "Fuck You," which they've adopted as their own anthem throughout the decades, letting those New Jersey middle fingers fly high.

Exhorder opened the night, performing as a four-piece following the recent departure of guitarist Vinnie LaBella. The band was out in support of Mourn the Southern Skies, which was released last year and marked their first record since issuing The Law in 1992.

See Overkill's set list below along with all-access photos (by Stephanie Cabral) of both bands from the night. To see the remaining stops on the tour, head here.

Overkill Set List — Feb. 26, 2020

01. "Last Man Standing"

02. "Electric Rattlesnake"

03. "Hello From the Gutter"

04. "Elimination"

05. "Bring Me the Night"

06. "Head of a Pin"

07. "Necroshine"

08. "Under One"

09. "Bastard Nation"

10. "Mean, Green, Killing Machine"

11. "Feel the Fire"

12. "Ironbound"

Encore:

13. "Coma"

14. "Rotten to the Core"

15. "Fuck You" (The Subhumans cover)

16. "Welcome to the Garden State"

17. "Fuck You" (Reprise - The Subhumans cover)