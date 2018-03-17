More than three decades later, Overkill are still the same feisty, scrappy band heard on their Feel the Fire debut. It's all chronicled on Live at Overhausen, the newest live record coming from the New Jersey blue collar thrashers, which not only revisits the band's first album, but 1991's Horrorscope as well.

On April 16, 2016, Overkill hit the stage at Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany to revisit the 30th and 25th anniversaries of those two albums respectively, playing them each in full. They're standouts in the Overkill catalog and the fans in Germany got hit with a double dose, but if you weren't there, you can take part in the experience with the performance of "Hammerhead" (seen above) offering the first glimpse of Overkill's live dominance.

"From the stage to your eyes and ears! Live in Overhausen, celebrating Feel the Fire and Horrorscope in one filmed/recorded concert in Germany from 2016," said frontman Bobby Blitz. "A rare, two hour look at what has transpired over three decades in one of the world's hotbeds of metal. Hang on to your hats kids, its going to be a 'THRASHY-RIDE!'"

Live in Overhausen arrives as either a two CD set with your option of Blu-Ray or DVD Digipaks and vinyl is available in green, black, or limited edition splatter green. The release drops on May 18 and pre-orders can be made at the Nuclear Blast webstore.

Overkill, Overhausen Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

1. Coma

2. Infectious

3. Blood Money

4. Thanx For Nothin'

5. Bare Bones

6. Horrorscope

7. New Machine

8. Frankenstein

9. Live Young Die Free

10. Nice Day - for a Funeral

11. Soulitude

12. Raise The Dead

13. Rotten To The Core

14. There's No Tomorrow

15. Second Son

16. Hammerhead

17. Feel The Fire

18. Blood and Iron

19. Kill at Command

20. Overkill

21. Fuck You

