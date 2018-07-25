The adventures continue tonight (July 25) for Ozzy Osbourne and his kids, Jack and Kelly, as they take their Ozzy & Jack's World Detour series to Nashville. The new episode finds the family being treated to a different sort of rendition of Osbourne's popular song "Crazy Train" by a child-led group known as the Louisville Leopards.

The group consists of music students in grades 2-9 who reside in Louisville or attend schools in the Louisville area, and as the Osbourne clan enter a theater, they are welcomed by the Louisville Leopards performing "Crazy Train," much to their delight.

"What the fuck is this?," utters Ozzy before walking through the curtains and finding the kids there awaiting his arrival. A number of kids blowing train whistles start the performance, with the children playing primarily xylophones and drums for this rendition of the song. Watch in the player below, as the Osbourne family light up with smiles over the performance and Ozzy bursts out with applause.

Ozzy & Jack's World Detour is currently in Season 3 on A&E, and you can watch the full Nashville-centric episode tonight at 9PM ET on A&E. See past episodes and learn more about the show here. And to research a little more about the Louisville Leopards music program, visit this location.

10 Greatest Ozzy Osbourne Quotes