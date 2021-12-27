Ozzy Osbourne Bitten By NFT Craze, Launches ‘Cryptobatz’ Collection

Ozzy Osbourne just can't quit bats, but this time the "bats" are of the crypto kind. Osbourne has announced that 9,666 unique NFT "Cryptobatz" will be released in January as his first foray into the world of NFTs.

Bats have long been associated with Osbourne dating back to his 1982 performance in Des Moines, Iowa where he had bit the head off of a bat during a live show. The Prince of Darkness decided that the "batz" would be a solid representation for his NFT dive.

According to Rolling Stone UK, Osbourne commented, “I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own. CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”

Each Cryptobat will give the collector the unique opportunity to "birth" an additional NFT, activating a feature that will allow their purchase to "bite" and mutate with another NFT from their digital wallet.

For those interested, a pre-sale is currently underway through the CryptoBatz Discord Channel, while an additional 2,500 guaranteed CryptoBat pre-sale whitelist passes will be offered exclusively through the same channel.

In coordination with the NFT release, Osbourne is also launching AncientBatz, which is a treasure hunt for CryptoBatz holders allowing those truly dedicated to go on a global hunt to track down virtual Batz in hidden locations. These bats will also be able to "bite" up to 100 times, allowing for the opportunity to breed 100 MutantBatz.