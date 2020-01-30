Ozzy Osbourne Protests Declawing of Cats in Bloody PETA Campaign

Ozzy Osbourne is speaking out against declawing cats in a new ad for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). In an image for the campaign, Ozzy is shown with his fingertips chopped off, offering a human representation of what declawing a cat really looks like.

There’s plenty of misinformation out there about the practice, with many believing their feline friends are just getting a permanent manicure. Declawing is actually a form of amputation and is extremely painful for cats. It can also drastically change a cat’s behavior, causing them to bite in defense instead of scratch, leading to a harmful transfer of bacteria.

“Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post—don’t mutilate them for life,” Ozzy says.

PETA

Back in 2016, fellow Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler supported the New York State Declaw Ban, which was finally passed in 2019.

“Many know me as one of the founding members of Black Sabbath, but fewer likely know that I am what you might call a ‘crazy cat person.’ My wife and I have many rescued cats and we have never dreamed of putting them through an elective, convenience surgery such as declawing,” Butler shared.

The bassist continued, “Can you imagine having your fingers chopped off at the last bone? That is what the equivalent is for cats who are declawed. It is dreadfully inhumane! A surge of veterinarians throughout New York support legislation to put declawing in the trash bin of history. I urge lawmakers to remain steadfast in those characteristics I admire most about New Yorkers and support the bill to ban the declawing of cats.”

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, Ozzy still plans to continue touring for as long as he's able. For the metal icon's rescheduled 2020 tour dates, click here.