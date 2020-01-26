In his first public appearance since announcing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the red carpet of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The Prince of Darkness appeared smiling for the interview alongside his daughter, Kelly, but he also expressed what a difficult year he's had after a string of health woes that pushed back the singer's tour dates across the world.

"This last year has been hell for me," he said. "I’ve had surgery on my neck, I've announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s — it’s been one rock ’n’ roll year for me."

When the interviewer interjected that with all that Ozzy would still tour, the metal legend responded, "Well, if I’m well enough. I’ve been working towards it having physical therapy everyday. I’m doing the best I can."

Kelly then expressed how far her dad has come, especially since making the news of his diagnosis public.

"Just coming out and telling his truth has been a huge weight off of his shoulders, and even physical therapists have said how far [he's] come in this last week has been insane," she said.

Ozzy shared the news with the world Tuesday morning in an interview on Good Morning America, speaking to host Robin Roberts.

The legendary metal musician's new album Ordinary Man is due out next month, and the "Prince of Darkness" recently mounted an impressive comeback with "Under the Graveyard."