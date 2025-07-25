11 Ozzy Osbourne Movie + TV Cameos You May Have Forgotten About

Throughout his career, Ozzy Osbourne became a pop culture icon both for his music and for his family's time on TV's The Osbournes.

But the popular MTV reality show was far from the only time Ozzy graced our screens before his death on July 22 at the age of 76.

READ MORE: The Absolute Best Ozzy Quotes From Every Season of 'The Osbournes'

Here is a look back at 11 Ozzy Osbourne movie and TV cameos you may have forgotten about.

Movies

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Ozzy appears alongside Sharon, Kelly, and Jack during a brief scene in the third Austin Powers movie where he calls the filmmakers "boobs." "They're using the same fucking joke they used in the last Austin Powers movie," Ozzy says as he watches the movie on screen that the viewer is also watching at that exact moment. But of course, Ozzy himself is part of the ongoing double entendre gag in the scene.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Out of all the Ghostbusters movies, this is one of them. Not even Ozzy briefly showing up at a performance by a less-than-believable rock band can save this scene.

The Jerky Boys (1995)

Ozzy can be seen in The Jerky Boys movie, but not as a musician. Instead, he plays the role of a band's manager, which turns out to be Helmet. "We got the call to perform in the Jerky Boys movie and were told Ozzy Osbourne would play our manager," Helmet shared on Instagram shortly after Osbourne's death on July 22. "We love the Jerky Boys (still in rotation on the tour bus), but we took the gig to meet one of our all-time musical heroes."

Little Nicky (2000)

One of the more memorable Ozzy cameos comes in the 2000 Adam Sandler movie, Little Nicky. We won't ruin the ending if you've somehow missed this one during the past 25 years. Just know there is a scene with Ozzy and a bat. You can probably guess what happens next.

Private Parts (1997)

Ozzy utters just four words in the Howard Stern biopic, Private Parts, but it reportedly took most of the day to film the scene – something the Prince of Darkness wasn't ready for. "When you see it on the screen, you think 'that must be a piece of cake," Osbourne told Stern in an interview following the movie's 1997 premiere. "To do one thing, it takes like three years."

Trick or Treat (1986)

If you're making a heavy metal-tinged horror film, you'd better have Ozzy making an appearance. Ozzy pops up onscreen in Trick or Treat as the Rev. Aaron Gilstrom, who denounces rock stars as "out and out sick people." He's barely recognizable in the role (except when you hear that voice) as he sports a neatly combed, slicked-over hairstyle with a side part.

TV

Bubble Guppies (2015)

Later in his career, Ozzy started getting more involved in voice work for various video games and a series of movies based on gnomes. His work in children's voice acting extended to TV, where his voice could be heard as Sid Fishy in an episode of the animated children's show, Bubble Guppies.

Coal Chamber's 'Loco' Music Video (1997)

Music videos on TV were still a thing when nu metal act Coal Chamber released their single, "Loco," in 1997. To hype its release, the band dropped a music video where an evil ice cream truck driver (Ozzy Osbourne) shows each Coal Chamber member a glowing View-Master projector that immediately transports them to another area where they are playing the song.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2013)

One of Ozzy's rare onscreen appearances alongside the rest of the members of Black Sabbath (except drummer Bill Ward) came on a 2013 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. As the show's main characters scramble to solve a case, Sabbath can be seen in the background playing "End of the Beginning from their latest album at the time, 13. There's also a follow-up scene where an actor asks Ozzy about the new album in a rather clunky promotional mention.

Parker Lewis Can't Lose (1990)

For three seasons, Parker Lewis Can't Lose followed the title character and his high school buddies on their adventures. Some were hilarious while others were awkward. But hey, that's high school, right? Key series traits included over-the-top '90s fashion and whiplash editing and camera cuts. One of those in season 1 swings the camera toward Ozzy, who tells the crew that they don't need to "bite" his head off.

South Park (1998)

Just when you thought every possible version of a joke about Ozzy and bats had been told, here comes season 2 of South Park. Ozzy takes the stage as one of the featured performers at "Chef Aid" to help raise money for Chef. Once again, Ozzy is biting a head, but it isn't a bat this time around.