Ozzy Osbourne Names the Greatest Decade

Ozzy Osbourne has named the '80s as his greatest decade.

The topic came up during a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast that primarily focused on the differences between the various generations in the world.

Ozzy Osbourne Picks the '80s as the Greatest Decade

In the middle of the podcast, Kelly Osbourne posed the question about which was her parents favorite decade.

"The '80s generation. There was a lot of music in the '80s," replied Ozzy without hesitation. He then added, "The '70s were alright as well, but if I had to pick a best decade, I'd say the '80s."

Ozzy continued, "The '80s is when I branched out on my own. I had so much fun with me and mum."

Sharon then noted she preferred the '70s, adding, "I think the '70s were so great cause things were changing so quickly [snaps fingers]. Everything was changing."

Ozzy recalled thinking to himself and sharing with Sharon, "This is gonna fucking last forever," but he felt there was an abrupt change when the '90s rolled around.

"We turned the '80s off and the '90s began. Things were all changed. I really remember that," recalled The Prince of Darkness. "The '90s went so quickly for me, it's like someone turned the lights out."

"I think every decade there's good and bad things," Sharon recalled.

Gen Z vs. Boomers

The discussion also turned to the differences between the Baby Boomers, the generation to which Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne both belong, and the young people of today in Gen Z.

"There is no comparison, no comparison at all cause kids were seen and not heard," recalled Sharon. "If you were at school and you misbehaved (mimes being hit with a ruler). At home, same thing"

Ozzy added, "You wouldn't ever .... go and get a gun and shoot people at school."

The couple then discussed how hard it must be to be a child in today's society with all that is available to them.

"The information that the younger generation has now, I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing. Too much of anything is too much," said Ozzy, then adding of social media. "There's no nice things ever."

"It's hard being a kid at any time, but now with social media it's really fucking difficult," added Sharon. "There's too much information being thrown at them all day long. There's people displaying themselves. Everything, it's just hard, hard to be a kid right now. I understand that. But at the same time too, so many kids are brought up in this day and age with no morals, no manners whatsoever and no respect and very little life experience."

Ozzy spoke of the difference in manners, relating that he knew when he was on a bus as a kid to give up his seat to an older lady. He also relayed the story of once rushing past a woman to get on an elevator, being called out and having to apologize for his lapse in manners.

The episode also finds Kelly quizzing her parents on Gen Z slang, which itself is an amusing segment as well. Check out The Osbournes Podcast below.

