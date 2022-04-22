15 Things We Miss About the Gen-X Music Experience

It’s rare to go to a concert these days and not have your view obstructed by someone’s cellphone capturing footage of the show. We’ve just become accustomed to having to deal with this inconvenience and hopefully have enough space to move where our views can be a little better. It’s also a little maddening that this has been universally accepted and we haven’t updated concert etiquette that considers the experiences of other concertgoers. In many cases, it is possible to film with consideration for the view of those around you and still get your shot, but that doesn’t usually happen. That’s another gripe for another time.

The point here being that cellphone taping at shows has become so commonplace that we’ve come to accept it, but lo and behold when you go to a show where there is no taping, you can be reminded of what concerts were like going to shows in your youth.

For Gen X’ers, we remember going to shows, singing and dancing along to songs, cheering when called upon and generally leaving a hot and sweaty mess after an enjoyable night of rock ’n’ roll that left us with plenty of memories. It was a communal experience with people united in celebrating the music they love and the artist truly feeling the full brunt of the audience’s appreciation after a show was complete. With no limbs raised skyward to capture footage on your cell phone, there would now be minimal obstructions (save for shorter people) and everyone can enjoy the show fully engaged.

While you can argue that your cellphone video is a keepsake item to remember the show, what exactly do you remember — that you were trying to get the right angle so that your YouTube video will get more likes or that you rocked out in full fury to “Reign in Blood”? And how often will you watch that video you captured? Does it leave you with a fond memory of your concert experience or were you more concerned with that recording than enjoying the show and kind of missed out on the experience in the process? In the end, it was a much more enjoyable time seeing shows where I was much more concerned about my own good time than I was in what others would think when I posted that I was at this show.