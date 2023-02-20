Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Childlike Joy Playing PlayStation’s VR2 While He Puts Off Packing in New Ad

You're never too old to enjoy PlayStation's VR2 gaming. In fact, Ozzy Osbourne is exhibiting some childlike glee upon entering the VR world of PlayStation's Horizon Call of the Mountain.

In a new ad promoting the Feb. 22 launch of PlayStation's VR2 gaming, Ozzy and Sharon both appear, with Sharon packing up the house for their move to England while Ozzy insists on putting off packing so he can play his new gaming system.

The ad comes with a few fun Ozzy bat references thrown in as the Prince of Darkness is initially greeted by Sharon packing a plush toy bat, being put off by Ozzy who explains, "I'm playing with my PlayStation VR2. I'm very technical these days." But later, amongst the gaming, Ozzy shouts out, "Bats?! Fucking bats!!!," one of several bleeped F-bombs in the ad.

The ad concludes with Ozzy screaming about the stormbirds in the game threatening to bite his head off, while an exasperated Sharon says the stormbirds will have to wait at the back of line, clearly upset at his lack of involvement in packing up the family home. Eventually the payoff is that the entire house is empty minus Ozzy, the TV, his gaming system and his joyful self still trying to achieve his gaming goals.

Aside from the ad, Osbourne commented in sharing the commercial spot on Twitter, "Did this spot with the @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing." As stated, the new PSVR2 will arrive this Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in PlayStation VR2 Games Commercial

This, of course, is not the only commercial work Osbourne has been doing of late. In fact, he was part of a recent Super Bowl commercial for Workday. The ad, titled "Rock Star," played upon the idea of the term becoming too cliche after being picked up by the business world and a number of musicians trying to take it back. In the clip, Osbourne dons a shirt-and-tie while becoming an office worker, while Paul Stanley interrupts a staff meeting when the host starts to let the "rock star" compliment fly. Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr. also starred in the ad.

Osbourne has had more time for ad work recently after announcing that his oft-delayed "No More Tours 2" trek with Judas Priest in 2023 was being cancelled. Osbourne cited his ongoing recovery from a spinal injury as the reasoning, adding, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," stated Osbourne, who added that he was looking into ways of performing without having to travel city to city.